Moody Gardens Holiday in the Gardens Celebrates 20 Years of Festival of Lights

Holiday in the Gardens will brighten the holiday season with more light displays for guests at Moody Gardens Festival of Lights. Holiday sights, sounds and smells will fill the air from November 20 to January 2 as Festival of Lights enters its twentieth year. The countdown has begun. Guests can attend the Opening Day of Holiday in the Gardens on Nov. 20 as Santa Claus parachutes in to illuminate the mile-long light trail, which is one of the largest holiday lighting events on the Gulf Coast.

"It's been an honor to create holiday memories for families for 20 years," said Moody Gardens President and CEO John Zendt. "So many families have made this a tradition and we're pleased to have been able to continue to improve the experience over time.”

Guests can enjoy the one-mile trail filled with even more lights than before, over 100 sound enhanced animated light displays themed to their favorite holiday music, hot cocoa, fireside smores, pictures with Santa and much more. Guests can choose from a selection of holiday films in the MG 3D Theater and Rudolph 4D in the 4D Special FX Theater for families to enjoy special effects like snow flurries and the delightful smell of gingerbread.

Other holiday attractions include an Arctic Slide, train rides, pictures with Santa, and great food that ranges from a festive dinner buffet to your favorite festive fare and confections along the Festival of Lights trail.

Food Drive Thursdays offer the opportunity for guests to help those in need this holiday season while also receiving a two-for-one admission to the Festival of Lights when they bring a non-perishable food item on Thursdays throughout the month of December. The food will be donated to the Galveston County and Houston Food Banks.

Experience even more holiday magic this year at the Moody Gardens Hotel, Spa and Convention Center with the Cirque Joyeux Holiday Show, starring a team of acrobats, aerialists, performing cats and more from December 17th through the 30th, and New Year’s Eve Palooza, an exciting New Year’s Celebration that provides entertainment for the whole family to enjoy.

A variety of holiday packages at the Moody Gardens Hotel featuring holiday attractions, spa, Breakfast with Santa, Cirque Joyeux Holiday Show and New Year’s Eve Palooza.





Guests looking for bargains and fewer visitors can take advantage of Value Days every Sunday – Thursday between November 28 and December 16. The best deal is a Holiday Pass which includes admission to the Festival of Lights as well as a 3D and 4D movie and the Arctic Slide for $29 on a Value Day and $39 regularly. Festival of Lights pricing is $18 on Value Days and $22 regularly. Holiday attractions open at 4 p.m. nightly and close at 9 p.m. on Value Days at 10 p.m. on all other days. Moody Gardens’ regular attractions open at 10 a.m. daily.

For more information, including ticket and hotel package options, please visit www.moodygardens.org/holiday_season.

Moody Gardens® is a public, non-profit, educational destination utilizing nature in the advancement of rehabilitation, conservation, recreation, and research.

