City of San José Deploys Beam Global EV ARC™ Sustainable EV Charging Systems

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beam Global, (Nasdaq: BEEM, BEEMW), the leading provider of innovative sustainable technology for electric vehicle (EV) charging, outdoor media and energy security, announced that the City of San José in California has deployed four EV ARC™ solar-powered EV charging systems to charge City fleet EVs. The systems were purchased through the California Department of General Services (DGS) Contract #1-18-61-16, which serves to simplify the government procurement process and make chosen solutions available statewide at the best negotiated pricing.

The City of San José’s EV ARC™ charging systems fit in a standard parking space and are equipped with a dual port charger to serve the City’s growing fleet of electric vehicles. Each EV ARC™ system generates and stores its own clean electricity and delivers that electricity to power City EVs day or night, and during inclement weather and power outages. Flood proof to 9.5 feet and wind-rated to 120 mph, the product adds to the City’s energy resiliency and disaster preparedness. The transportable but permanent unit includes the Emergency Power Panel option for first responder use during blackouts or in locations where there is no utility connection available.



“San José has always been a visionary city when it comes to sustainability. We have a goal to operate all-electric, zero-net-carbon new municipal facilities,” said Walter Lin, Public Works Deputy Director of the City of San José. “City fleet vehicles can charge sustainably and cost-effectively with the Beam EV ARC™ solar electric vehicle charging systems bringing the city that much closer to achieving our clean energy future.”



Transportable, the City’s EV ARC systems can be relocated as fleet charging patterns emerge, for City events, and as an emergency energy source. One EV ARC™ will be relocated for demonstration at the Fleet Forward conference at Hayes Mansion in San José on November 10-12, a premier event focused on innovations in the electrification of transportation.



Requiring no connection to the utility grid, Beam Global products eliminate disruptive construction projects, costly electric circuit upgrades and utility charges to deliver significant long-term savings to city budgets.



“By deploying 100% renewably-powered Beam Global charging infrastructure solutions, San José is demonstrating its standing as a climate and resiliency leader,” said Beam Global CEO Desmond Wheatley. “With demand for EVs continuing to rise, municipalities in California and beyond are recognizing the cost and time savings unlocked by sustainable, transportable EV ARC systems for their rapidly growing charging needs.”



California Governor Gavin Newsom’s commitments to fast-track progress toward environmental goals include $1.5 billion in stimulus spending dedicated to zero-emission vehicles and new charging systems. This proposal follows a September 2020 mandate banning the sale of new gasoline and diesel vehicles in the state by 2035. The need for more sustainable EV charging infrastructure is also gaining traction at the national level, with President Biden announcing $555 billion for green jobs and infrastructure spending.



About Beam Global



Beam Global is a CleanTech leader that produces innovative, sustainable technology for electric vehicle (EV) charging, outdoor media, and energy security, without the construction, disruption, risks and costs of grid-tied solutions. Products include the patented EV ARC™ and Solar Tree® lines with BeamTrak™ patented solar tracking, and ARC Technology™ energy storage, along with EV charging, outdoor media and disaster preparedness packages.



The company develops, patents, designs, engineers and manufactures unique and advanced renewably energized products that save customers time and money, help the environment, empower communities and keep people moving. Based in San Diego, the company produces Made in America products. Beam Global is listed on Nasdaq under the symbols BEEM and BEEMW (formerly Envision Solar, EVSI, EVSIW). For more information visit BeamForAll.com, LinkedIn, YouTube and Twitter



Forward-Looking Statements



This Beam Global Press Release may contain forward-looking statements. All statements in this Press Release other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally accompanied by terms or phrases such as “estimate,” “project,” “predict,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “plan,” “intend,” “seek,” “goal,” “will,” “should,” “may,” or other words and similar expressions that convey the uncertainty of future events or results.



