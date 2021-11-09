New Research Demonstrates Clinical Utility of Daxor Corporation Blood Volume (BVA-100®) Diagnostic in Neurocritical Care

Data Presented at the NeuroCritical Care Society 19th Annual Meeting 2021

Data Highlight Daxor’s Diagnostic Changes Care in 69% of Patients With Non-Traumatic Subarachnoid Hemorrhage (nSAH)

NEW YORK, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daxor Corporation (NYSE MKT: DXR), the global leader in blood volume measurement technology, today announces new data demonstrating the clinical utility of the BVA-100 blood test in patients with non-traumatic subarachnoid hemorrhage (nSAH) presented at the virtual NeuroCritical Care Society (NCS) 19th Annual Meeting.

The study titled, “The Influence of Blood Volume Analysis on the Clinical Management of Non-Traumatic Subarachnoid Hemorrhage,” surveyed whether intravascular volume assessments would influence clinical decision making in nSAH. The data showed 69% responded with different management strategies after being provided with BVA results. Lindsey Carvalho M.D., lead investigator concluded, “All participants indicated a preference for BVA over invasive hemodynamic monitoring if given an option of either modality to monitor volume status in nSAH due to the former’s less invasive nature.”

Prior research presented at NCS in 2020 titled the “Blood Volume Analysis in the Management of Volume Status in Non-Traumatic Subarachnoid Hemorrhage,” studied whether BVA would change clinical practice guidelines for management of nSAH to prevent Delayed Cerebral Ischemia (DCI) during the high-risk periods. Of the BVA tests completed, 54% resulted in a change of treatment management after interpretation of the BVA test results.

“Non-traumatic subarachnoid hemorrhage can cause complicated, irreversible neurological injury and achieving optimal intravascular volume plays an important role in improving patient outcomes,” said Michael Feldschuh, CEO and President of Daxor Corporation. “These new data further demonstrate that Daxor’s unique blood volume measurement helps guide physicians to effectively determine treatment options to manage fluid derangements for these critically-ill patients and is the driver of this test for standard clinical practice.”

Prior data in the area of Surgical ICU Management showed a similarly high level of BVA-100 tests resulting in a change of treatment strategy. In a randomized control trial (RCT) published in the journal Shock, the BVA-100 test has shown to reduce ICU mortality by 66% (P=0.03) and reduce ventilator days in patients suffering predominantly from acute respiratory distress syndrome and septic shock. Additionally, the analysis showed 44% of BVA test results led to a change in treatment strategy (P=0.004) that care teams would not have performed absent the data from the BVA volume status measure.

About Daxor Corporation

Daxor Corporation (NYSE: DXR) is the global leader in blood volume measurement technology focused on blood volume testing innovation (organized as an investment company with fully-owned innovative medical instrumentation and biotechnology operations). We developed and market the BVA-100® (Blood Volume Analyzer), the first diagnostic blood test cleared by the FDA to provide safe, accurate, objective quantification of blood volume status and composition compared to patient-specific norms. The BVA technology enhances hospital performance metrics in a broad range of surgical and medical conditions, including heart failure and critical care, by informing treatment strategies, resulting in significantly improved multiple measures of patient outcomes. Daxor's mission is to advance healthcare by enabling optimal fluid management with blood volume analysis. Daxor’s vision is optimal blood volume for all. For more information, please visit our website at Daxor.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation, statements regarding the impact of hiring sales staff and expansion of our distribution channels. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this release, including, without limitation, those risk associated with our post-market clinical data collection activities, benefits of our products to patients, our expectations with respect to product development and commercialization efforts, our ability to increase market and physician acceptance of our products, potentially competitive product offerings, intellectual property protection, FDA regulatory actions, our ability to integrate acquired businesses, our expectations regarding anticipated synergies with and benefits from acquired businesses, and additional other risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date when made. Daxor does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.