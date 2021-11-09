ValueSelling Associates Welcomes Rishi Dhawan and Expands Sales Training Presence in India, Southeast Asia and the Middle East

CARLSBAD, Calif., Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ValueSelling Associates, Inc. announces its partnership with Rishi Dhawan to extend the reach of ValueSelling’s customized sales training and sales coaching offerings in India, Southeast Asia and the Middle East. Based in Gurgaon, India, Rishi joins the ValueSelling team of Associates around the world who offer experience as successful sales leaders and facilitators.

Rishi comes to ValueSelling with over 20 years of global experience as a business leader at prominent tech companies, where he was known for developing high-performing sales teams and delivering winning results. Working with CXOs and sales leadership across industry verticals, Rishi has successfully leveraged the power of the ValueSelling Framework® to improve business performance, achieve consistent double-digit revenue growth, and drive client retention. In joining ValueSelling, he will now have the opportunity to share this methodology with others.

President and CEO of ValueSelling Associates, Julie Thomas, said, “Rishi Dhawan has extensive B2B sales experience as the head of India and Southeast Asia Enterprise Sales at Gartner for over a decade, and later at Tech Mahindra, a leading global technology service provider. His deep experience and understanding of the technology sector will help ValueSelling Associates expand its presence in India with industry-leading sales training and coaching. We are excited to welcome Rishi to the team.”

“There’s no time like the present,” said Rishi Dhawan. “Organizations in this part of the world are searching for a best-in-class sales methodology and sales training that has proven itself on the global stage. ValueSelling Associates is uniquely suited to the task, as evidenced by its ranking as a Leader in Gartner’s 2021 Magic Quadrant for Sales Training Service Providers.”

Rishi is recognized by colleagues and teammates as a sales leader who brings out the best in his team. He believes in developing a strong sense of purpose across teams, helping employees achieve their personal and professional goals. Rishi holds a Bachelor of Technology from the National Institute of Technology (NIT) and an MBA from Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS) in Mumbai, India.

About ValueSelling Associates, Inc.

ValueSelling Associates is the creator of the ValueSelling Framework®, the practical and proven sales methodology preferred by sales executives around the globe. Since 1991, ValueSelling Associates has helped thousands of sales professionals increase their sales productivity and realize immediate revenue growth.

