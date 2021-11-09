OSS to Present at the Roth 10th Annual Technology Conference, November 17-18, 2021

ESCONDIDO, Calif., Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Stop Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: OSS), a leader in AI Transportable solutions on the edge, has been invited to present at the ROTH 10th Annual Technology Event being held virtually on November 17-18.



The event will bring together more than 100 technology companies for one-on-one and small group meetings, as well as fireside chats and panel discussions.

OSS president and CEO, David Raun, is scheduled to present and participate in one-on-one meetings with institutional analysts and investors at the conference.

Management will discuss the company’s transformation into a market leader in AI Transportables, the fast-growing segment of the edge computing industry. Management will also discuss the company’s third quarter 2021 results, which it has its earnings call on November 11, 2021.

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with OSS, you may submit your request online via the link provided upon registration. For more information about the event or questions about registration, please contact your Roth representative.

For any questions about OSS, please contact Ron Both of CMA at (949) 432-7557 or submit your request here.

About ROTH Capital Partners

ROTH Capital Partners is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving emerging growth companies and their investors. As a full-service investment bank, ROTH provides capital raising, M&A advisory, analytical research, trading, market-making services and corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, CA, ROTH is privately held and employee owned. For more information on ROTH, please visit www.roth.com.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc. (OSS) designs and manufactures innovative AI Transportable edge computing modules and systems, including ruggedized servers, compute accelerators, expansion systems, flash storage arrays and Ion Accelerator™ SAN, NAS and data recording software for AI workflows. These products are used for AI data set capture, training, and large-scale inference in the defense, oil and gas, mining, autonomous vehicles and rugged entertainment applications.



OSS utilizes the power of PCI Express, the latest GPU accelerators and NVMe storage to build award-winning systems, including many industry firsts, for industrial OEMs and government customers. The company enables AI on the Fly® by bringing AI datacenter performance to ‘the edge’, especially on mobile platforms, and by addressing the entire AI workflow, from high-speed data acquisition to deep learning, training and inference. OSS products are available directly or through global distributors. For more information, go to www.onestopsystems.com.

Media Contact:

Katie Rivera

One Stop Systems, Inc.

Tel (760) 745-9883

Email contact