INVL Technology will buy-back its own shares

﻿ INVL Technology (hereinafter – “the Company”) finished the share buy-back. The Company will purchase 0.88% of own shares for the total amount of EUR 295,059.64 (without brokerage fees).

The Company could purchase up to 121.753 shares. During the share buy-back 107,686 units of shares were tendered. Share purchase price: EUR 2.74 per share.

Share purchase procedure started from 27 October 2021 and was implemented through the market of official tender offers of NASDAQ Vilnius stock exchange until 10 November.

The acquired shares will be settled on 12 November.

More information about the share buy-back process is provided here: https://view.news.eu.nasdaq.com/view?id=bc78e16f9fabbd8f7a31803b05819c616&lang=en

Additional information:

Some of the purchased shares will be used in incentive programmes for employees of INVL Technology companies.

INVL Technology companies are currently active in three areas. Norway's NRD Companies AS are operating in the area of business climate improvement and e-governance, including its subsidiaries: Norway Registers Development AS with a branch in Lithuania, Lithuania's NRD Systems UAB, Etronika UAB, Rwanda's Norway Registers Development Rwanda Ltd and the associated company in Uganda, Infobank Uganda Ltd.

Novian Group operates in the area of IT infrastructure and software services: Novian UAB in Lithuania with the technologies businesses Novian Technologies UAB, Andmevara Services OÜ in Estonia and Andmevara SRL in Moldova, and the software services businesses Novian Systems UAB, Elsis PRO in Lithuania and Andmevara AS in Estonia, as well as the digitisation and media monitoring software provider Zissor AS in Norway. NRD Cyber Security UAB is active in the field of cyber security and its subsidiary NRD Bangladesh Ltd.

The person authorized to provide additional information:

Kazimieras Tonkūnas

INVL Technology Managing Partner

E-mail k.tonkunas@invltechnology.lt

﻿