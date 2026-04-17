INVL Technology repurchased own shares

INVL Technology (hereinafter – “the Company”) finished the share buy-back. The Company will purchase 8,525 shares for the total amount of EUR 38,192 (excluding brokerage fees).

The Company could purchase up to 120,000 shares. During the share buy-back 8,525 units of shares were tendered. Final share purchase price, which was determined on the basis of the Dutch auction – EUR 4.48 per share.

The share buy-back started on 13 April 2026 and ended on 17 April 2026.

The acquired shares will be settled on 21 April 2026.

More information about the share buy-back process is provided here: Correction: The decision of the management company of INVL Technology on the purchase of own shares

Additional information:

INVL Technology, an investment company focused on information technology businesses, repurchased 8,525 of its own shares using a Dutch auction mechanism, for which EUR 38,192 will be paid (excluding brokerage fees). All shares offered by shareholders were acquired at EUR 4.48 per share. Settlement for the repurchased shares will take place on 21 April.

The shares are being repurchased from the accumulated reserve. A maximum of 120 thousand shares could have been acquired during the share buyback.

The acquired shares will be cancelled, with a corresponding reduction in the company's authorised capital, thereby increasing the value of each remaining share.

Prior to the buyback announcement, INVL Technology shares were trading at EUR 4.30 on the stock exchange.

The share acquisition procedure was approved by shareholders at the Annual General Meeting held on 30 April 2025. The company was granted the right to acquire up to 10% of its authorised capital in its own shares, with an 18-month acquisition window from the date of the shareholder resolution. The maximum purchase price per share is set at the last published net asset value of INVL Technology, while the minimum price is EUR 0.29. As the acquired shares will not be resold, no minimum selling price or disposal procedure has been established.

At the shareholders' meeting to be held on 30 April, it will be proposed to approve share buyback terms for the next 18 months.

INVL Technology manages the cybersecurity firm NRD Cyber Security, the GovTech business group NRD Companies, and the IT services company Novian.

Managed by the alternative asset manager INVL Asset Management, INVL Technology operates as a closed-end investment company.

All of the company's investments are to be realised by mid-July 2028 at the latest, with proceeds distributed to shareholders.



The person authorized to provide additional information:

INVL Technology Managing Partner

Kazimieras Tonkūnas

E-mail k.tonkunas@invltechnology.lt

