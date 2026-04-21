Information about shares issued by INVL Technology and votes granted

 | Source: INVL Technology INVL Technology

Considering that during the shares buy-back process of INVL Technology (hereinafter – “the Company”), the Company acquired 8,525 shares for EUR 38,192 from the Company's shareholders for which they were paid on 21 April 2026, the Company announces the data on shares issued by the Company as of 21 April 2026:

Type of sharesNumber of shares and total voting rights granted by the issued shares, unitsNumber of votes for the quorum of the General Shareholders Meeting, unitsNominal value, EURTotal nominal
Value and authorized capital, EUR		Portion of the authorized capital, %
Ordinary registered shares12,175,32111,955,9410.293,530,843.09100

The person authorized to provide additional information:
INVL Technology Managing Partner
Kazimieras Tonkūnas
E-mail  k.tonkunas@invltechnology.lt


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