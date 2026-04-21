Information about shares issued by INVL Technology and votes granted

Considering that during the shares buy-back process of INVL Technology (hereinafter – “the Company”), the Company acquired 8,525 shares for EUR 38,192 from the Company's shareholders for which they were paid on 21 April 2026, the Company announces the data on shares issued by the Company as of 21 April 2026:

Type of shares Number of shares and total voting rights granted by the issued shares, units Number of votes for the quorum of the General Shareholders Meeting, units Nominal value, EUR Total nominal

Value and authorized capital, EUR Portion of the authorized capital, % Ordinary registered shares 12,175,321 11,955,941 0.29 3,530,843.09 100

The person authorized to provide additional information:

INVL Technology Managing Partner

Kazimieras Tonkūnas

E-mail k.tonkunas@invltechnology.lt