Flashpoint and Carahsoft Partner to Provide Actionable Intelligence to the Public Sector

NEW YORK and RESTON, Va. , Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted IT Solutions Provider®, and Flashpoint , the globally trusted leader in actionable threat intelligence, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as a strategic distribution Partner for Flashpoint solutions in the government market, making Flashpoint’s advanced threat intelligence solutions available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2) and OMNIA Partners contracts, as well as through Carahsoft’s network of reseller partners.



“We are excited to partner with Carahsoft to expand the use and deployment of Flashpoint solutions in the Public Sector,” said Josh Lefkowitz, CEO of Flashpoint. “Through the combination of our highly relevant, unique, and actionable intelligence and Carahsoft’s market expertise, we enable our joint Public Sector customers to stay ahead of cyberattacks against their critical infrastructure by leveraging intelligence from the deep and dark web and high-value closed and curated communities.”

Visibility is key to identifying threats and reducing the growing complexity of incident workflows. As the globally trusted leader in risk intelligence, Flashpoint goes beyond traditional Cyber Threat Intelligence (CTI) by mitigating security threats across your organization. Fueled by a combination of sophisticated technology, advanced data collections, and human-powered analysis, Flashpoint tailors its offerings to the needs and requirements of its Public Sector customers.

With the combination of advanced technology and analyst expertise, Flashpoint tracks adversaries across multiple types of online illicit communities — from elite forums and illicit marketplaces to chat services platforms and paste sites — and is uniquely positioned to collect and disseminate critical data from these communities on behalf of their Public Sector customers.

“Empowering the Public Sector with innovative solutions that protect our government customers is top of mind for Carahsoft,” said Alex Whitworth, who manages the Flashpoint Team at Carahsoft. “We look forward to working with Flashpoint and our reseller partners to help agencies lessen their threat exposure and gain visibility into threats posed by malicious attackers.”

Flashpoint’s products and services are available through Carahsoft’s ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, and OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902, and through the company’s reseller partners. For more information, contact the Flashpoint team at Carahsoft at (888) 662-2724 or Flashpoint@carahsoft.com .

About Flashpoint



Flashpoint is the globally trusted leader in risk intelligence for organizations that demand the fastest, most comprehensive coverage of threatening activity on the internet. From bolstering cyber and physical security, to detecting fraud and insider threats, Flashpoint partners with customers across the private and public sectors to help them rapidly identify threats and mitigate their most critical security risks. For more information, visit www.flashpoint-intel.com or follow us on Twitter at @FlashpointIntel

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source, Customer Experience and Engagement, and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com .

