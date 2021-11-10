Redwood Logistics Named Top Workplace of 2021 by The Chicago Tribune

CHICAGO, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Redwood Logistics (Redwood), one of the fastest-growing supply chain and logistics companies in North America, has been named among Chicago's Top Workplaces of 2021 by The Chicago Tribune , ranking 47th in the midsize category. This marks Redwood’s third consecutive year receiving the award, and ninth total Top Workplace honors.

“This year we celebrated our 20th anniversary, so it’s a special honor to close out the year by earning this title once again,” said Todd Berger, President of Redwood Logistics. “We’re extremely proud of the tight-knit and growth-oriented company culture we’ve developed over the last two decades. A major reason for our continued success is due to our dedicated and talented employees who continue to go above and beyond for our customers, partners and carriers.”

Headquartered in Chicago, Redwood employs over 800 staff members with diverse backgrounds in logistics, technology and everything in-between. Redwood offers a wide range of strategically integrated transportation and logistics services, driving digital transformation within the supply chain. Redwood recently launched its Logistics Platform as a Service (LPaaS), a new offering in digital logistics aimed to bridge the gap between logistics and technology.

“We’re all in when it comes to investing in our people, community and technology,” continued Berger. “Our company culture is built to help our customers move, manage and innovate, but the same goes for our employees. Every day we strive to bring 100% passion and 100% drive to provide our staff with endless opportunities for growth.”

Top Workplaces are determined by feedback gathered anonymously through employee surveys conducted by Energage , LLC. The surveys assess everything from work-life balance to confidence in company leadership, which in turn, identifies remarkably energized organizations with high engagement levels.

