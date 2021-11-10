CarGurus to Present at 2021 RBC Capital Markets Technology, Internet, Media and Telecommunications Virtual Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CarGurus, Inc. (Nasdaq: CARG), a multinational, online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles, today announced that Jason Trevisan, Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to virtually present at 2021 RBC Capital Markets Technology, Internet, Media and Telecommunications Conference on Wednesday, November 17th at 9:35 AM ET.



A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible from the Investor Relations pages of the company’s website at https://investors.cargurus.com, and an archive of the presentation will be available for 30 days following the event.

About CarGurus:

CarGurus (Nasdaq: CARG) is a multinational, online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles that is building upon its industry-leading listings marketplace with both digital retail solutions and the CarOffer online wholesale platform. The CarGurus marketplace gives consumers the confidence to purchase or sell a vehicle either online or in-person; and gives dealerships the power to accurately price, effectively market, instantly acquire and quickly sell vehicles, all with a nationwide reach. The company uses proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to bring trust, transparency, and competitive pricing to the automotive shopping experience. CarGurus is the most visited automotive shopping site in the U.S. (source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Automotive – Information/Resources, Total Visits, Q3 2021, U.S.).

CarGurus also operates online marketplaces under the CarGurus brand in Canada and the United Kingdom. In the United States and the United Kingdom, CarGurus also operates the Autolist and PistonHeads online marketplaces, respectively, as independent brands.

To learn more about CarGurus, visit www.cargurus.com and for more information about CarOffer, visit www.caroffer.com.

