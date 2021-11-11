LEI: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

OSB GROUP PLC: Trading update

Published: 11.11.2021

OSB GROUP PLC

Trading update

OSB GROUP PLC (OSBG or the Group), the specialist lending and retail savings group, today issues its trading update for the period from 1 July 2021 to date.

Highlights

The Group delivered strong financial and operating performance in the three months to 30 September 2021





Organic originations were £1.1bn in the three months to 30 September 2021, up 46% from £0.7bn in the equivalent period in 2020







Underlying1 and statutory net loans increased by 8% in the nine months to 30 September 2021, to £20.6bn and £20.8bn respectively (31 December 2020: £19.0bn and £19.2bn)

The Group updated the forward-looking macroeconomic scenarios used in its IFRS 9 models leading to a further impairment provisions release in the period. Three months plus arrears balances remained broadly stable



The Group remains on track to deliver c.10% underlying 1 net loan book growth and underlying 1 NIM of c.270bp in 2021. The full year underlying 1 cost to income ratio is now expected to be broadly flat to the first half







1. Underlying refers to results which exclude exceptional items, integration costs and other acquisition-related items arising from the Combination with CCFS

Andy Golding, CEO of OSB GROUP PLC, said:

“I am delighted with the performance of the Group in the period, which further demonstrates the resilience of our business model and strong risk management capabilities.

Our lending and savings franchises performed well, and whilst we continue to control lending in our more cyclical businesses, we are seeing good demand in our Buy-to-Let and Residential segments, building the pipeline for 2022. We updated the forward-looking macroeconomic scenarios used in our IFRS 9 models to reflect the improved economic outlook, which together with the broadly stable credit performance of our loan book led to a further provisions release in the period.

We continue to review our capital position as we await more clarity on how the UK will adopt the capital rules under Basel 3.1. In October, the Group took further steps to optimise its capital stack by retiring its legacy AT1 securities and issuing £150m of AT1 securities from the holding company at a coupon of 6%, further demonstrating the Group’s attractiveness and its excellent capital markets capabilities.

We remain mindful of uncertainty in the outlook for the UK economy, however, demand in housing and rental markets remains strong and the Group is well positioned to continue to deliver attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders across the cycle.”

About OSB GROUP PLC

OneSavings Bank plc (OSB) began trading as a bank on 1 February 2011 and was admitted to the main market of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014 (OSB.L). OSB joined the FTSE 250 index in June 2015. On 4 October 2019, OSB acquired Charter Court Financial Services Group plc (CCFS) and its subsidiary businesses. On 30 November 2020, OSB GROUP PLC became the listed entity and holding company for the OSB Group. The Group provides specialist lending and retail savings and is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority, part of the Bank of England, and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. The Group reports under two segments, OneSavings Bank and Charter Court Financial Services.

OneSavings Bank (OSB)

OSB primarily targets market sub-sectors that offer high growth potential and attractive risk-adjusted returns in which it can take a leading position and where it has established expertise, platforms and capabilities. These include private rented sector Buy-to-Let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, bespoke and specialist residential lending, secured funding lines and asset finance.

OSB originates mortgages organically via specialist brokers and independent financial advisers through its specialist brands including Kent Reliance for Intermediaries and InterBay Commercial. It is differentiated through its use of highly skilled, bespoke underwriting and efficient operating model.

OSB is predominantly funded by retail savings originated through the long-established Kent Reliance name, which includes online and postal channels as well as a network of branches in the South East of England. Diversification of funding is currently provided by securitisation programmes and the Bank of England funding schemes, including the Term Funding Scheme and the Term Funding Scheme for SMEs.

Charter Court Financial Services Group (CCFS)

CCFS focuses on providing Buy-to-Let and specialist residential mortgages, mortgage servicing, administration and retail savings products. It operates through its brands: Precise Mortgages and Charter Savings Bank.

It is differentiated through risk management expertise, best-of-breed automated technology and systems, efficient processing, strong credit and collateral risk control and speed of product development and innovation. These factors have enabled strong balance sheet growth whilst maintaining high credit quality mortgage assets.

CCFS is predominantly funded by retail savings originated through its Charter Savings Bank brand. Diversification of funding is provided by securitisation programmes and the Bank of England funding schemes, including the Term Funding Scheme and the Term Funding Scheme for SMEs.

