Save Foods Continues to Grow its Commercial Program in Turkey, Adding Third Packing House “Uçak Kardeşler”

The large-scale pilot program is designed to verify treated produce will comply with the EU’s strict produce regulations

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Save Foods (Nasdaq: SVFD) (“Save Foods” or the “Company”), an agri-food-tech company focused on developing and selling eco-friendly products specifically designed to extend the shelf life and ensure food safety of fresh fruits and vegetables, today announced that Uçak Kardeşler a leading Turkish packing house, is joining Save Foods’ commercial program. For the first step in the commercial program, the packing house will launch a large commercial scale pilot to ensure the product’s seamless implementation and efficacy.

The commercial trial, which is scheduled to begin immediately, is designed to verify that the Company’s products mitigate undesirable pathogens, and most importantly, reduce the presence of hazardous pesticide residues on citrus fruit, as required by the EU’s recently established “Farm To Fork Green Deal Initiative” Uçak Kardeşler has an annual production and processing capacity of 300,000 tons, exports 80% of its GLOBAL G.A.P. certified production in sales outlets in 32 different locations, both domestic and abroad.

Dan Sztybel, the Chief Executive Officer of Save Foods Ltd., the Company’s Israeli subsidiary, commented on the announcement, “In our recent press release dated November 8, I mentioned our ongoing efforts to include additional leading Turkish packing houses to join our commercial program. I am in Turkey right now and I am proud to announce the engagement of the third Turkish packing house, Uçak Kardeşler.”

Mr. Sztybel went on to say: “I am thrilled that the demand for green and efficient products that reduce pesticide residues is even stronger than anticipated. The demand is driven by consumers and further advanced by main stream and discount retail chains around the world that have implemented programs to reduce pesticide in fresh produce. We believe that programs such as Lidl’s Pesticides Reduction Program will create further business opportunities for Save Foods. Many of the packers I am meeting are eager implement a strategy to ensure that they meet those criteria.”

“We are working hard to add additional packers to join and test our unique offering in the near future. Turkey represents a tremendous opportunity for Save Foods since it is one of the world’s largest producers of fruit and vegetables exporting more than 42% of its production to EU countries. We believe the operational and economic benefits of our seamless plug and play solution offer a strong value proposition to the region,” concluded Mr. Sztybel.

About Save Foods

Save Foods is an innovative, dynamic company addressing two of the most significant challenges in the agri-food-tech industry: food waste & loss and food safety. Save Foods is dedicated to delivering integrated solutions for improved safety, freshness and quality, every step of the way from field to fork. Collaborating closely with its customers, Save Foods develops innovative solutions that benefit the entire supply chain and improve the safety and quality of life of both the workers and the consumers alike. Save Foods’ initial applications are in post-harvest treatments in fruit and vegetable packing houses processing citrus, avocado, pears, bell peppers and mangos. By controlling and preventing pathogen contamination and significantly reducing the use of hazardous chemicals and their residues, Save Foods’ products not only prolong fresh produce shelf life and reduce food loss and waste, but they also ensure a safe, green, and healthy product.

