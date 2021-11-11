Verizon announces $250,000 donation to Wounded Warrior Project

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To mark the celebration of Veteran’s Day across the U.S, Verizon has announced that it will donate $250,000 to the Wounded Warrior Project , a U.S. based charity supporting a variety of veteran programs and services designed to help American veterans build the future they deserve.



The donation underscores Verizon’s long-standing commitment to the military community across the U.S., and comes off the back of a week of Veteran’s Day celebrations and activities across the company.

“I’m extremely proud of the thousands of military service members and veterans who are strengthening our business every day as part of the V Team”, said Tami Erwin, CEO of Verizon Business. “As executive sponsor of VALOR, Verizon’s employee resource group dedicated to supporting our military community, I’ve seen first hand how committed and proud our servicemen and women are about their time in the military. We are a stronger team, a stronger business, and a stronger society as a result of their contributions, and we are eternally grateful for their service”.

If you would like to make your own donation to the Wounded Warrior Project, please visit their website, at https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/programs .

