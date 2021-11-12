MaxCyte to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Nov. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MaxCyte, Inc., (NASDAQ: MXCT; LSE: MXCT, MXCN), a leading commercial cell-engineering company focused on providing enabling platform technologies to advance innovative cell-based research as well as next-generation cell therapeutic discovery, development and commercialization, today announced Company management will participate in the following investor conferences:

  • Consilium Strategic Communications 9th Annual Healthcare Conference 2021
    Panel discussion on Monday, November 15th at 8:50 a.m. Eastern Time
  • Stifel 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference
    Fireside chat on Tuesday, November 16th at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time
  • Stephens Annual Investment Conference
    Fireside chat on Monday, November 29th at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Live and archived webcasts of the events will be available on the “Events” section of the MaxCyte investor relations website at https://investors.maxcyte.com/.

About MaxCyte

MaxCyte is a leading commercial cell-engineering company focused on providing enabling platform technologies to advance innovative cell-based research as well as next-generation cell therapeutic discovery, development and commercialization. Over the past 20 years, we have developed and commercialized our proprietary Flow Electroporation® platform, which facilitates complex engineering of a wide variety of cells. Our ExPERT™ platform, which is based on our Flow Electroporation technology, has been designed to support the rapidly expanding cell therapy market and can be utilized across the continuum of the high-growth cell therapy sector, from discovery and development through commercialization of next-generation, cell-based medicines. The ExPERT family of products includes: three instruments, the ATx™, STx™ and GTx™; a portfolio of proprietary related processing assemblies or disposables; and software protocols, all supported by a robust worldwide intellectual property portfolio.

