IBEX Limited to Announce First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results on November 22, 2021

WASHINGTON, Nov. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IBEX Limited (“ibex”) (Nasdaq: IBEX), a leading global provider of business process outsourcing (BPO) and customer engagement technology solutions, today announced that it will report first quarter fiscal year 2022 financial results after the market close on Monday, November 22, 2021. Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the Company's financial results, recent developments and business outlook at 4:30 p.m. ET.



What: ibex Limited Announces First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results When: Monday, November 22, 2021 Time: 4:30 p.m. ET Live Call: US/Canada Toll-Free: (833) 614-1408

International: (914) 987-7129

Conference ID: 3885337 Replay: US/Canada Toll-Free: (855) 859-2056

International: (404) 537-3406

Conference ID: 3885337

(Available approximately two hours after the completion of the live call until 7:30 p.m. ET on November 29, 2021) Webcast: https://investors.ibex.co/

About ibex

ibex delivers innovative business process outsourcing (BPO), smart digital marketing, online acquisition technology, and end-to-end customer engagement solutions to help companies acquire, engage, and retain valuable customers. Today, ibex operates a global CX delivery center model consisting of 33 operations facilities around the world, while deploying next-generation technology to drive superior customer experiences for many of the world’s leading companies across retail, e-commerce, healthcare, fintech, utilities and logistics.

ibex leverages its diverse global team of 31,000 employees together with industry-leading technology, including its innovative Wave X platform, to manage over 100 million critical customer interactions (as of June 30, 2021), driving a truly differentiated customer experience. To learn more, visit our website at ibex.co and connect with us on LinkedIn , Facebook and Twitter.

Media Contact:

Brad Jones

ibex

brad.jones@ibex.co

Investor Contact:

Daniel Bellehsen

Ibex

Dan.bellehsen@ibex.co



