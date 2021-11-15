PeopleScout Certified as Smartchoice® Preferred Provider by Brandon Hall Group

Boca Raton, FL, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After an extensive review, Brandon Hall Group confirms that PeopleScout is living their mission to connect people and work as a global leader in talent solutions focused on finding, engaging and delivering the best talent to its client base.

“Organizations are looking for innovative and progressive talent acquisition providers and PeopleScout is a provider that every organization should have on their short list” said Michael Rochelle, Brandon Hall Group’s Chief Strategy Officer. “They are well-equipped with deep expertise across the talent solutions needed to lead employers through the hiring challenges they are facing today and into tomorrow.”

The analyst team at Brandon Hall Group has spent a considerable amount of time understanding PeopleScout as well as the market they operate. The team has conducted in-depth briefings and a thorough evaluation of PeopleScout’s product and service value proposition.

Brandon Hall Group’s Smartchoice® Preferred Provider Program provides a world-class membership center for knowledge, resources and advisory support to the entire PeopleScout organization to ensure our certification is a reflection of the highest standards a Provider can attain in the market.

“As organizations face hiring challenges and worker shortages, we are committed to supporting them every step of the way with the experience and expertise they need to connect with critical talent,” said Taryn Owen, President and COO of PeopleReady and PeopleScout. “We are pleased to receive this certification from Brandon Hall Group—it is powerful validation of our dedication to meet and exceed our client’s talent acquisition goals.”

Brandon Hall Group has consistently been the leading independent analyst firm and confirms that PeopleScout offerings measurably benefit the organizations they work with.

