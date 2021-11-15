MemorialCare & Physical Rehabilitation Network Open Third Physical Therapy Clinic in Long Beach, California

Carlsbad, Calif., Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MemorialCare, a prominent nonprofit Southern California integrated health system, and Physical Rehabilitation Network (PRN), a leading physical therapy provider and practice management organization, today announced the grand opening of its third physical therapy clinic in Long Beach, California, operating under the California Rehabilitation and Sports Therapy (Cal Rehab) brand. The Long Beach, East Stearns Street clinic is located at 5545 East Stearns Street.

“MemorialCare continues to deliver on our commitment to accessible, high-quality care at a lower cost for individuals and families, employers and their employees – all benefiting from our large, full-service network that provides continuity of care and a better patient experience,” says Mark Schafer, M.D., CEO of MemorialCare Medical Foundation which includes MemorialCare Medical Group and Greater Newport Physicians. “In partnership with PRN, we are pleased to be able to expand our services in Long Beach and continue as the region’s largest and fastest growing network of comprehensive physical therapy centers.”

“Over the past year, PRN has experienced extensive growth in the southern California region, thanks in part to our affiliation with MemorialCare,” said Ajay Gupta, CEO, PRN. “Our proudly held position as the region’s most expansive network of PT facilities across Orange, Los Angeles and Riverside counties, allows us to continue extending our offerings of quality, individualized physical therapy care to as many individuals as possible.”

Scott Crutchfield, PT, DPT will step in as the clinic’s trusted partner and will lead the day-to-day operations of the facility as the clinic director. Crutchfield is a graduate of Western University of Health Sciences and specializes in manual therapy and orthopedics. Crutchfield also leads the Cal Rehab – Brea location as clinic director and brings a vast knowledge of patient care and operational experience to the new Long Beach, East Stearns Street location.

The Cal Rehab – Long Beach, East Stearns Street physical therapy clinic is welcoming patients of all ages and is privileged to provide the community with a full range of pain management and injury prevention services, including physical therapy, functional integrative therapy, work injury rehabilitation, blood flow restriction therapy and sports medicine.

The MemorialCare-PRN partnership’s network includes Orange County centers in Costa Mesa, Fountain Valley, Newport Beach, Irvine, Huntington Beach, Anaheim, Anaheim Hills, Mission Viejo, San Clemente, San Juan Capistrano, Laguna Niguel, Yorba Linda, Brea and Santa Ana/Tustin; Los Angeles County centers in Los Angeles/Beverly Hills, Torrance, Downey, Long Beach/Lakewood, Long Beach and Baldwin Park/West Covina; and Riverside County center in Corona.

To learn more about the physical therapy clinics, visit calrehab.com or memorialcare.org/physicaltherapy. Call (657) 246-3442 for an appointment.

MemorialCare has 225 care locations including leading hospitals—Saddleback Medical Center in Laguna Hills, Orange Coast Medical Center in Fountain Valley, Long Beach Medical Center and Miller Children's & Women's Hospital Long Beach; MemorialCare Medical Group and Greater Newport Physicians; MemorialCare Research Program; MemorialCare Select Health Plan; and numerous outpatient health, imaging, surgery, urgent care, physical therapy, breast health and dialysis centers throughout Orange and Los Angeles counties. Accolades include Nation’s Best Health Systems and Workplaces, Top 50 U.S. Hospitals and Cardiovascular Hospitals, 10 Largest Children’s Hospitals, 100 Best Hospitals - Spine and Prostate Surgeries, Best of Orange County and Long Beach Hospitals and Medical Groups, U.S. News & World Report Best Hospitals and "high performing" in 31 clinical categories and Newsweek World’s Best Hospitals, Top 100 Hospitals, Best Maternity Hospitals and more. Visit memorialcare.org.

About Physical Rehabilitation Network

Founded in 1991, Physical Rehabilitation Network, LLC., (PRN) specializes in physical therapy care, workplace ergonomics solutions and serves as a comprehensive practice management organization, providing non-clinical administrative support services to physical therapists across 16 states in the western and central portions of the U.S. PRN is known for its leading, value-driven practice management services and innovative, outcomes-driven physical therapy care solutions.





