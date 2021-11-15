Passaic County, NJ Auctioning Artifacts from the Dey Mansion Washington’s Headquarters’ Collection

WAYNE, N.J., Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Passaic County, NJ has selected GovDeals to offer several historic artifacts from the collections of the Dey Mansion Washington’s Headquarters in Wayne, NJ for sale to the public. The unique artifacts date to the 18th and 19th century and were a part of a larger collection from the Dey Mansion. The artifacts will be at auction until November 22, 2021, on GovDeals, a leading online marketplace for government agencies and educational institutions to offer their surplus for sale.



The Dey Mansion Washington’s Headquarters is listed on the State and National Register of Historic Places and served as Washington’s Headquarters during the summer and fall of 1780. Since 1934, the Dey Mansion has provided tours, programs, and events to interpret the American Revolution, giving visitors an immersive experience into life in Colonial America.

“While these artifacts are no longer a fit for the museum’s mission, they would still make a wonderful addition to any private or public collection,” says Sherry Arvanitakis, Director of Purchasing for Passaic County. The auctions include an abundance of artifacts for collectors and history buffs to choose from including, but not limited to:

Inspections of these items will be held on Thursday November 18th at the Dey Mansion. All interested parties are encouraged to inspect the items prior to placing any bids. To bid on these auctions, potential buyers must first create an account and complete the free and easy registration form. New bidder registration can be completed at GovDeals.com/Register.

