PetVivo Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Raised approximately 11.25 million in connection with Initial Public Offering

Rebranded Kush™ as Spryng™ and commenced sales of Spryng™

Conference call begins at 4:00 p.m. Central time today

EDINA, MN, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: PETV, PETVW), an emerging biomedical device company focused on the commercialization of innovative medical therapeutics for animals, announces financial results for the three and six months ended September 30, 2021.

Highlights from the second quarter of 2022 and recent weeks include the following (all comparisons are with the second quarter of 2021, unless otherwise indicated):

Raised approximately $11,254,000 from a registered public offering of our units, which closed on August 13, 2021

Uplisted to Nasdaq in connection with the registered offering, where our common stock and warrants trade under the symbols “PETV” and “PETVW,” respectively

Rebranded Kush ™ as Spryng ™ and commenced sales of Spryng ™

as Spryng and commenced sales of Spryng Made several key hires to strengthen our management team

Management Commentary

“The most significant event from last quarter was raising $9,781,000 in net proceeds in our registered offering,” said John Lai, Chief Executive Officer of PetVivo. “We ended the quarter with cash of over $8.8 million.”

“We are using the net proceeds from this offering to expand our sales and marketing efforts to gain vet acceptance and generate revenue from the sale of Spryng™. We also engaged Kick as our advertising agency across multiple marketing services disciplines.”

Mr. Lai continued, “We also added key members to our manufacturing team to ensure our manufacturing capacity to support the launch of Spryng™.”

Second Quarter Financial Results

Revenue was $4,977 for the three months ended September 30, 2021 compared with $4,790 for the three months ended September 30, 2020, and consisted of sales to veterinary clinics.

Cost of sales was $-0- and $350 for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

General and administrative expenses were $756,186 and $787,427 for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

Sales and marketing expenses were $235,767 and $35,580 for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

Research and development expenses were $116,380 and $ -0- for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively. The increase was related to efforts to support the launch of Spryng™.

Other expense was $2,118 for the three months ended September 30, 2021 as compared to $529,435 for the three months ended September 30, 2020. Other expense in 2021 consisted of interest expense. Other expense in 2020 consisted primarily of derivative expense related to debt financing of $389,300 and interest expense of $140,651.

Net loss for the three months ended September 30, 2021 was $(1,105,474) or ($0.13) as compared to a net loss of $(1,348,002) or ($0.23) per share for the three months ended September 30, 2020. Net loss decreased primarily due to the derivative expense recognized on the debt financing in 2020.

Six Month Financial Results

Revenue was $9,122 and $6,797 for six months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively, and consisted of sales to veterinary clinics.

Cost of sales was $5,051 and $350 for the six months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

General and administrative expenses were $1,087,131 and $1,184,820 for the six months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

Sales and marketing expenses were $285,498 and $82,262 for the six months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

Research and development expenses were $253,317 and $ -0- for the six months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively. The increase was related to efforts to support the launch of Spryng™.

Other income was $25,772 for the six months ended September 30, 2021 as compared to expense of $901,375 for the six months ended September 30, 2020. Other income in 2021 consisted of the forgiveness of PPP Loan and accrued interest of $31,680 partially offset by and interest expense of $5,908. Other expense in 2020 consisted primarily of derivative expense related to debt financing of $731,500 and interest expense of $170,873.

Net loss for the six months ended September 30, 2021 was $(1,596,103) or ($0.21) as compared to a net loss of $(2,162,010) or ($0.37) per share for the six months ended September 30, 2020. Net loss decreased primarily due to the derivative expense recognized on the debt financing in 2020.

Conference Call and Webcast

A live webcast of the conference call and related earnings release materials can be accessed on PetVivo’s Investor Relations website at https://petvivo.com/pages/investors. A replay of the webcast will be available through the same link following the conference call.

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 1-(346) 248-770. The conference ID is 96523640792 and the Passcode is 058908.

About PetVivo Holdings, Inc.

PetVivo Holdings, Inc. is an emerging biomedical device company currently focused on the manufacturing, commercialization and licensing of innovative medical devices and therapeutics for animals. The Company's strategy is to leverage human therapies for the treatment of dogs and horses in a capital and time efficient way. A key component of this strategy is the accelerated timeline to revenues for veterinary medical devices, which enter the market much earlier than more stringently regulated pharmaceuticals and biologics.

PetVivo has a pipeline of seventeen products for the treatment of animals and people. A portfolio of twenty-one patents protects the Company's biomaterials, products, production processes and methods of use. The Company’s lead product SPRYNG™, a veterinarian-administered, intraarticular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis in dogs and horses, is scheduled for expanded commercial sale in the fourth quarter of this year.

Disclosure Information

PetVivo uses and intends to continue to use its Investor Relations website as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor the company’s Investor Relations website, in addition to following the company’s press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, presentations and webcasts.

Contact:

John Lai, CEO

PetVivo Holdings, Inc.

Email: info1@petvivo.com

(952) 405-6216

(Tables to follow)

PETVIVO HOLDINGS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

September 30, 2021

(Unaudited) March 31, 2021 Assets: Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 8,817,472 $ 23,578 Inventory, net 74,637 - Prepaid expenses and other assets 618,813 123,575 Total Current Assets 9,510,922 147,153 Property and Equipment, net 207,400 214,038 Other Assets: Deferred offering costs - 280,163 Operating lease right-of-use asset 144,577 157,760 Trademark and patents, net 43,024 27,932 Security deposit 8,201 8,201 Total Other Assets 195,802 474,056 Total Assets $ 9,914,124 $ 835,247 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit) Current Liabilities Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 1,178,526 $ 962,885 Convertible notes and accrued interest - 235,671 Accrued expenses – related parties - 36,808 Operating lease liability – current portion 26,882 26,582 PPP Loan and accrued interest 5,967 39,020 Notes payable and accrued interest - directors - 20,000 Notes payable and accrued interest – related party - 44,554 Note payable and accrued interest 6,358 39,528 Total Current Liabilities 1,217,733 1,405,048 Other Liabilities Note payable and accrued interest 30,442 - Operating lease liability (net of current portion) 117,695 131,178 Share-settled debt obligation – related party, net of debt discount - 196,000 Total Other Liabilities 148,137 327,178 Total Liabilities $ 1,365,870 $ 1,732,226 Commitments and Contingencies Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit): Preferred stock, par value $0.001, 20,000,000 shares authorized, issued 0 and 0 shares outstanding at September 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021 Common stock, par value $0.001, 250,000,000 shares authorized, issued 9,731,343 and 6,799,113 shares outstanding at September 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively 9,731 6,799 Additional Paid-In Capital 68,246,052 57,207,648 Accumulated Deficit (59,707,529 ) (58,111,426 ) Total Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit) 8,548,254 (896,979 ) Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit) $ 9,914,124 $ 835,247





PETVIVO HOLDINGS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Six Months Ended

September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues $ 4,977 $ 4,790 $ 9,122 $ 6,797 Cost of Sales - 350 5,051 350 Gross Profit (Loss) 4,977 4,440 4,071 6,447 Operating Expenses: Sales and Marketing 235,767 35,580 285,498 82,262 Research and Development 116,380 - 253,317 - General and Administrative 756,186 787,427 1,087,131 1,184,820 Total Operating Expenses 1,108,333 823,007 1,625,946 1,267,082 Operating Loss $ (1,103,356 ) $ (818,567 ) $ (1,621,875 ) $ (1,260,635 ) Other Income (Expense) Gain on Sale of Asset - - - 482 Gain on Debt Restructuring - 516 - 516 Forgiveness of PPP loan and accrued interest - - 31,680 - Derivative Expense - (389,300 ) - (731,500 ) Interest Expense (2,118 ) (140,651 ) (5,908 ) (170,873 ) Total Other Income (Expense) (2,118 ) (529,435 ) 25,772 (901,375 ) Net Loss before taxes $ (1,105,474 ) $ (1,348,002 ) $ (1,596,103 ) $ (2,162,010 ) Income Tax Provision - - - - Net Loss (1,105,474 ) (1,348,002 ) (1,596,103 ) (2,162,010 ) Net Loss Per Share: Basic and Diluted $ (0.13 ) $ (0.23 ) $ (0.21 ) $ (0.37 ) Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding: Basic and Diluted 8,749,233 5,839,086 7,757,099 5,787,107

Shares retroactively restated for 1-for-4 reverse stock split in December of 2020