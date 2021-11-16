Financial reporting calendar for year 2022

English Estonian

In 2022 AS Ekspress Grupp will publish its consolidated financial results and quarterly results of digital subscriptions according to the schedule below.

Date Event 12th January 2022 Results for digital subscriptions for the 4th quarter of 2021 22nd February 2022 2021 12 months and 4th quarter unaudited interim report 1st April 2022 Audited Annual Report 2021 12th April 2022 Results for digital subscriptions for the 1st quarter of 2022 29th April 2022 2022 3 months and 1st quarter unaudited interim report 12th July 2022 Results for digital subscriptions for the 2nd quarter of 2022 29th July 2022 2022 6 months and 2nd quarter unaudited interim report 12th October 2022 Results for digital subscriptions for the 3rd quarter of 2022 31st October 2022 2022 9 months and 3rd quarter unaudited interim report





Reports will be published before the start of the trading day, at 8.00 a.m. local Eastern European time (EET).

Shareholders general meeting for 2021 financial year will take place in 2nd quarter 2022, exact time and location will be confirmed accordingly.





Signe Kukin

Group CFO

AS Ekspress Grupp

Phone: +372 669 8381

E-mail: signe.kukin@egrupp.ee





AS Ekspress Grupp is the leading media group in the Baltic States whose key activities include web media content production and publishing of newspapers, magazines and books. The Group also manages the electronic ticket sales platform and ticket sales sites in Estonia and Latvia. Ekspress Grupp that launched its operations in 1989 employs almost 1400 people, owns leading web media portals in the Baltic States and publishes the most popular daily and weekly newspapers as well as the majority of the most popular magazines in Estonia.