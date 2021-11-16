RTI Announces Its First Automotive Forum: Rewiring E/E Automotive Frameworks for the Software-Defined Vehicle

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Real-Time Innovations (RTI) , the largest software framework company for autonomous systems, today announced its first virtual Automotive Forum to be held on November 18. The interactive, three-hour virtual forum will feature panels and sessions with RTI executives and automotive experts that explore the fast-changing dynamics of automotive electrical and electronic (E/E) architectures. Event attendees will also be the first to hear about an exclusive announcement from RTI on new software in Connext Drive ® that reduces both cost and risk in vehicle programs using automotive grade stacks together with the world’s leading Automotive suppliers.



At the virtual forum, automotive experts at industry-leading companies like ARM, NXP Semiconductors, and Y-Mobility, amongst others, will discuss real-world use cases, market challenges and opportunities related to software-defined vehicles, and next-generation vehicle E/E architectures. RTI executives will then deep dive into new Connext Drive features that enable automotive companies to develop production-ready autonomous and electric vehicles.

Featured speakers and guest panelists include:

David Fidalgo, CEO, Y-Mobility

Alexander Kocher, Former CEO, Elektrobit Automotive GmbH

Chafik Driouichi, VP of Software & Electronics Engineering, Koenigsegg Automotive AB

Taco Olthoff, Product Management, TomTom IndiGO

Bart Vermeulen, Technical Director, NXP Semiconductors

Bartholomaus Renka, Automotive Director EMEA, ARM

Santiago González-Aurioles Fernández, Ph.D. OT Security Category Leader, Telefonica

Alfredo Perez Pellicer, Global Head of Product and Program Management, MAHLE

In addition to the presentations and panels, event attendees will have the ability to interact with speakers and RTI experts through live Q&As.

Event Details:

What: RTI Automotive Forum 2021

RTI Automotive Forum 2021 When: November 18 from 7:00 a.m. - 9:45 a.m. PST

November 18 from 7:00 a.m. - 9:45 a.m. PST Where: Virtual



To view the full agenda and register for this complimentary event, please visit: https://bit.ly/3n5orxD

