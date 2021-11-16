Daxor Corporation Presents New Data Validating the Benefit of the BVA-100® Blood Test for Optimal Heart Failure Management at Key Scientific Society Meeting

Two New Studies Presented at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions 2021, Adoption of Technology Reported as “Excellent” and “Valuable” by Lead Authors

Oak Ridge, TN, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daxor Corporation (NYSE: DXR), the global leader in blood volume measurement technology, today announces new data validating the benefits of the Company’s BVA-100 blood test in identifying heart failure patient-specific phenotypes and detecting true anemia. These data from two separate studies were presented at the American Heart Association (AHA) Scientific Sessions virtual meeting from November 13-15, 2021.

“This data adds to the growing body of evidence from other recently published studies demonstrating how the BVA-100 blood test uniquely allows physicians to characterize and better manage heart failure,” said Michael Feldschuh, CEO and President of Daxor. “Physicians are increasingly aware that Daxor’s test is the most accurate and reliable method to individualize and optimize treatment in heart failure patients, a driver of our growing utilization at leading medical centers.”

In heart failure, physicians seek to optimize a patient’s blood volume which has wide variations in total blood volume (TBV), plasma volume (PV) and red blood cell volume (RBCV). Phenotyping these derangements, or variations, and accurately detecting anemia are priorities for successful patient care. This study shows that measuring with blood volume analysis (BVA) distinct phenotypes have emerged, which provides clinicians with actionable information to achieve optimal fluid management.

The first study, titled, “Blood Volume Analysis Phenotypes in Heart Failure Patients with Left Ventricular Assist Device,” showed that wide total blood volume derangements are seen in LVAD patients up to 64 months post LVAD placement. Anemia persists in 50% of patients and polycythemia (excess of red cells) is present in 9% of patients, both of which are prognostic, or an advance indication, in a heart failure diagnosis.

Lead study author Dmitry M. Yaranov, M.D., Baptist Heart Institute, Memphis, TN concluded, “These variances, not suspected clinically, inform clinicians of additional therapeutic approaches that may improve host and device outcomes including recovery, safety, and device durability. Patient and clinician acceptance and adoption of BVA was excellent and BVA phenotypes add significant value to centers implanting LVADs.”

The second study presented titled “True Anemia in Heart Failure Patients: Peripheral Hematocrits Lack Sensitivity and Specificity as a Predictor of Measured Red Blood Cell Volumes in a Mixed-LVEF Cohort,” examined three hematocrit (Hct) thresholds in a cohort of 245 heart failure patients for determining true anemia as measured by BVA. The data showed that Hct lacks sensitivity and specificity for detecting true anemia.

Anemia detection and treatment has become a priority in new approaches to heart failure management with as many as 62% of patients thought to suffer from anemia, often undetected with commonly used metrics such as hematocrit and hemoglobin measures and therefore untreated. “Interventions for anemia in heart failure would benefit from BVA,” commented Marc A. Silver, MD, FHFSA, lead author, emphasizing how improved care begins with accurate diagnosis.

Daxor Corporation (NYSE: DXR) is the global leader in blood volume measurement technology focused on blood volume testing innovation. We developed and market the BVA-100® (Blood Volume Analyzer), the first diagnostic blood test cleared by the FDA to provide safe, accurate, objective quantification of blood volume status and composition compared to patient-specific norms.

Certain statements in this release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation, statements regarding the impact of hiring sales staff and expansion of our distribution channels. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this release, including, without limitation, those risk associated with our post-market clinical data collection activities, benefits of our products to patients, our expectations with respect to product development and commercialization efforts, our ability to increase market and physician acceptance of our products, potentially competitive product offerings, intellectual property protection, FDA regulatory actions, our ability to integrate acquired businesses, our expectations regarding anticipated synergies with and benefits from acquired businesses, and additional other risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date when made. Daxor does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.