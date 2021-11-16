OSS Unveils New Flagship AI Transportable Compute Server for the Edge at SC21

ESCONDIDO, Calif., Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Stop Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: OSS), a leader in AI Transportable solutions on the edge, will unveil today its new flagship AI Transportable compute server, Rigel Edge Supercomputer, at SC21 , the international conference for high performance computing being held in person in St. Louis, Missouri, November 15-18.



Rigel reaches new heights in GPU-accelerated compact edge computing systems, embodying performance without compromise where it counts. It is the first edge product of its kind to use the highest-performance NVIDIA HGX™ A100 4-GPU platform with the latest NVIDIA® NVLink® GPU interconnect in place of traditional PCI Express GPUs.

Rigel boasts the most compact air-cooled solution with 25.6” of depth, which fits in one-half of 4U rack space, roughly one-half the size of most other air-cooled quad-GPU solutions. The liquid-cooled version of Rigel will reduce that size to one-half of 3U rack space.

The dense form factor makes it ideally suited for deployments in tight spaces available at the edge, such as an equipment bay of autonomous vehicles, within mobile command centers, under seats of helicopters, or in an aircraft equipment bay with two Rigels side-by-side in 4U of rack space.

AI Transportables are differentiated from the traditional edge AI infrastructure in how they deploy the latest highest-speed datacenter-class processing, input/output, networking and storage technologies for operation in harsh and rugged environments. AI Transportables meet stringent, mil-spec requirements for shock and vibration, redundancy, operating temperature ranges, altitude ranges and uninterrupted power.

Additional features and options that deliver performance without compromise include up to 800 Gbps networking by using up to four NVIDIA ConnectX-6™ 200Gb/s InfiniBand adapters, 64 TB of NVMe flash storage, 24 core AMD EPYC™ 7002 processors, and an advanced OSS PCIe Gen 4 switched direct interconnection between these critical components. Rigel also includes a secure, unified management and control module supporting Redfish industry-standard specifications, with an easy-to-use interface to all the system resources, as well as externally attached OSS expansion options such as additional GPUs, networking, I/O and NVMe storage.

In AI Transportable edge applications, power is critical. Rigel supports a flexible power subsystem including single and three phase AC and DC inputs enabling a wide range of ground station and vehicle-supplied power.

“Virtually all AI edge compute platforms on the market today do not integrate and optimize datacenter-class computing with compact, rugged form factors,” stated David Raun, president and CEO of OSS. “As our most compact and powerful AI Transportable compute server, we believe the Rigel Edge Supercomputer will transform the use of real-time AI for the most demanding vehicle, maritime and aerospace applications at the edge.”





Rigel addresses the growing demand for AI Transportables, which represents the fastest growing segment of edge computing. The edge computing market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 34 percent to $15.7 billion by 2025, according to MarketsandMarkets .

Visitors to SC21 can see Rigel and the full line of OSS AI on the Fly systems at booth #3019. They can also be ordered directly from OSS sales engineers at sales@onestopsystems.com .

