TVDataNow Announces Appointment of Former LiveRamp Executive Amit Saraf as New Chief Product Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TVDataNow , the measurement platform for Connected TV (CTV) and OTT advertising, announced today Amit Saraf has joined the company as its new Chief Product Officer. In his new role at TVDataNow, Amit will oversee the company's overall product vision, strategy, development, and attribution solution. Amit will report directly to TVDataNow CEO and Founder John Hamilton.



Saraf has a deep background in big data, identity, and product management. Prior to joining TVDataNow, Saraf was the VP of Product at Calix, where he led efforts to build a best-in-class marketing cloud for small and mid-tier broadband providers in North America. Prior to Calix, Saraf was at LiveRamp for more than six years, in a variety of roles including leading product management efforts for the core platform and business development activities. While at LiveRamp, Saraf was integral in efforts to create a leading identity graph for the digital world, helping combine both offline graph capabilities (email, phone number, etc.) through the acquisition from Acxiom corporation and online graph capabilities (cookies, publisher identifiers, etc.) through LiveRamp’s core systems.

Saraf has previously held various product and technology-focused roles at Zynga, Surya, and Texas Instruments. He is an author for "Very Young Professionals," a book series that makes light-hearted business books for both children and adults. Saraf holds an MBA from Northwestern University- Kellogg School of Management and a Bachelor of Science in computer engineering from Northwestern.

“TVDataNow has benefited from the counsel from Amit since our founding and we’re super excited to have him on board full time. As we build out our premier solution for the CTV arena, Amit’s experience in product leadership and helping marketers leverage data to improve the performance of their campaigns, will be extremely valuable. We look forward to his contributions as part of our leadership team,” said Hamilton.

“The CTV ecosystem is rapidly evolving and is poised to be the next big opportunity for performance marketers. Similar to the growth of digital platforms, such as Facebook and Google, we believe CTV will enable a robust and efficient advertising marketplace that will capture the bulk of the $80 billion advertising spent per year,” said Saraf.

About TVDataNow

TVDataNow is an optimization platform for Connected TV (CTV) and OTT advertising. TVDataNow enables digital-first marketers to launch, test, measure, optimize, and scale CTV and OTT advertising.

Founded in 2020, TVDataNow is led by its founder and CEO, John Hamilton, a former LiveRamp and McKinsey executive. TVDataNow is headquartered in San Francisco and backed by private investors. For more information, visit www.tvdatanow.co or follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter .

