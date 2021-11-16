Life Extension Launches New Vitamin C 24-Hour Liposomal Hydrogel™ Formula

Fort Lauderdale, FL, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Life Extension’s new Vitamin C 24-Hour Liposomal Hydrogel™ Formula stays in your system for up to 24 hours; and it is up to seven times more bioavailable than conventional vitamin C products, which often get eliminated as waste before the body can benefit from them. Why does Life Extension’s formula have more staying power? Product scientists combined 350 mg of vitamin C with an innovative liposomal delivery system: a lipid sphere made from sunflower oil that dramatically increases your body’s absorption of vitamin C. Then, the liposomal vitamin C is infused into a hydrogel made of fibers from fenugreek seeds.

According to Dr. Michael Smith, MD, Life Extension’s Director of Education, this novel delivery allows vitamin C to remain active in the body longer than a conventional vitamin C supplement, and it can be absorbed over a prolonged period. And if there’s any vitamin you want to have a plentiful supply of, it’s vitamin C, which is a star player in immune health. Not only does vitamin C support your natural defenses, as well as cardiovascular and respiratory health, but it has potent anti-aging, skin and cellular health benefits. It helps scavenge free radicals, which can take their toll on your skin’s appearance and overall health.

In pre-clinical studies, vitamin C has also been shown to encourage collagen production, one of the primary building blocks of your skin, tendons, and other connective tissue. “This nutrient is a powerful antioxidant with terrific skin and whole-body health benefits,” Dr. Smith explained. But while many brands sell vitamin C supplements, there are limitations to the efficacy of most of those formulas. “Your body can only absorb and use so much at one time,” he explained. “If you take a high-dose vitamin C supplement, for example, some or much of it may be going to waste as your body will simply flush out what it can’t use right away.”

This is what makes Life Extension’s newest vitamin C formulation innovative: it enhances the absorption of vitamin C and increases the body’s exposure to it beyond 24 hours. “Vitamin C 24-Hour Liposomal Hydrogel™ Formula is an excellent addition to Life Extension’s health-promoting vitamin C lineup,” Dr. Smith said.

Life Extension’s formula is vegetarian, gluten-free, non-GMO, and comes in easy-to-swallow once-daily tablets. For more information, visit LifeExtension.com.

