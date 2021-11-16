Great Plains Communications Named Official Technology Partner of First-Ever MAGE’21 (Mid-America Gamers Expo)

Blair, Nebraska, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Plains Communications (GPC), a growing Midwestern telecommunications provider with an expanding, privately-owned 13,500+ mile fiber network touching 13 states, has been named the official technology partner for the Mid-America Gamers Expo (MAGE) which will be held at the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs, Iowa from Friday, November 19 through Sunday, November 21, 2021. Great Plains Communications will provide fiber optic construction and a 10 Gbps internet connection to enable fiber-driven gaming to MAGE attendees.

NETWAR, a non-profit organization supporting charities in the Omaha/Council Bluffs area, is partnering with MAGE to host a LAN Party to raise funds for local charities. Powered by the Iowa West Foundation, the multi-tiered, three-day esports festival is the metro area’s first major gaming event.

“We are excited to provide the vital fiber and bandwidth needed to support this level of gaming and to serve as the technology partner for such a worthwhile event,” said Todd Foje, CEO of Great Plains Communications. “We applaud MAGE and NETWAR for bringing these types of events to the Midwest, which serve as a gateway for gamers to connect while raising funds for the community.”

The fast and reliable Great Plains Communications fiber network will power MAGE’21 events, including:

· A Tournament of Champions, with high school, college and independent teams playing Valorant and Rocket League for prizes. The semi-finals and finals will be streamed live on Twitch from the Mid-America Center Arena on Sunday, November 21st.

· A large-scale video gaming LAN (local area network) Party, which will support charities in the Omaha/Council Bluffs area, including the Jennie Edmundson Hospital in Council Bluffs, Iowa.

· A Gamers Expo with speakers, entertainment, and a showcase for local and national sponsors and vendors.

Travis Kreikemeier, NETWAR President and Founder, had this to say: “NETWAR is excited about hosting our first event in the Council Bluffs area. We appreciate the technology partnership of Great Plains Communications. They have sponsored our previous Omaha gaming efforts, and it is great to know we will have the reliable connection we need to accommodate this level of gaming at our event.”

About Great Plains Communications

Great Plains Communications is one of the largest privately-owned telecommunications providers in the Midwest and is headquartered in Blair, Nebraska. It has over a century of experience providing business and residential customers in Southeastern Indiana, Iowa and Nebraska communities with forward-thinking, fiber-based technology services including high-speed internet, Ethernet, video, hosted and traditional voice solutions. The company also takes pride in its progressive approach to accommodating the unique needs of all regional and national telecommunications carriers, LECs, ISPs, wireless carriers and other service providers utilizing superior engineering and custom-build strategies. At the core of its service offering is an extensive, MEF-certified 13,500-mile regional fiber network that reaches 13 states: Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio, South Dakota, Wisconsin and Wyoming. The network offers community access rings, last-mile and middle-mile solutions, all fully supported by the company’s 24x7x365 Network Operations Center. For more information visit www.gpcom.com.

About MAGE21

The inaugural MAGE (Mid-America Gamers Expo) will take place in Council Bluffs/Omaha Metro on November 19-21, 2021. Powered by the Iowa West Foundation, this unique multi-tiered, three-day esports festival will be held at the Mid-America Center.

About NETWAR

NETWAR is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to organizing and hosting video gaming events in Omaha, Nebraska. We host two large LAN (Local Area Network) parties a year for gamers of all skill and experience levels. Our entire organization and event are non-profit, and the proceeds from our events go straight to charity. We love throwing awesome LAN parties and raising money for local and national charities.

