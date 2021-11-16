CentralReach Appoints Health Tech Industry Veteran - Sean Banerjee - as New CTO

Fort Lauderdale, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CentralReach, the leading provider of electronic medical record (EMR) software and services for applied behavior analysis and related behavioral health practices, has appointed Sean Banerjee as Chief Technology Officer to its leadership team effective November 15th. Banerjee will oversee the development and execution of CentralReach’s technology roadmap to support the company’s next-phase platform and infrastructure strategy, drive rapid innovation for customers, and further cement the company’s already market-leadership position in the autism and developmental disabilities care software and services space.

Banerjee joins the company at a time when CentralReach has seen expansive growth including a 600 percent increase in revenues along with the addition of over 250 employees since 2018. The growth is largely attributed to an expanded footprint in the therapy provider, education, adult services, employment, and international markets with offerings covering technology, services, curricula, and content. With a look to the future, Banerjee will play a pivotal role in creating an integrated approach to technology delivery that unlocks the full potential of the CentralReach suite of solutions across markets, while also increasing customer growth and satisfaction.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Sean to the team,” said Chris Sullens, CEO of CentralReach. “As a seasoned healthcare technology leader, Sean brings a level of experience that will usher CentralReach into a new era of expert and on-time technology delivery that is truly representative of the leadership position we hold in the market today.”

Banerjee brings over 25 years of proven experience in building enterprise grade software platforms in multiple healthcare start-ups and growth companies, all leading to IPOs and other forms of exits quickly. He most recently came from SOC Telemed, a publicly-traded leader in the B2B acute telemedicine space where he was also Chief Technology Officer and led the company to a successful IPO in 2020. Prior to SOC Telemed, Banerjee led the software engineering of the value-based care platform of Evolent Health leading to an IPO. Before that, he also held senior technology leadership roles at healthcare companies such as Anthem, and Lumenos. As CTO, Banerjee will report to Chief Executive Officer Chris Sullens.

“It was an easy decision to join the market leader for EMR software and services for the autism and developmental disability space. It is a social mission I strongly believe in and feel privileged to be able to contribute to this worthy cause,” said Banerjee. “CentralReach has a true vision, commitment, and investment in driving innovation and digital transformation for organizations, on a global scale. I look forward to leading our technology efforts and strategies that align with that vision and supporting CentralReach’s customers and employees as we continue to grow.”



For more information on the announcement, contact pr@centralreach.com.