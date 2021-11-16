DATAMARK's Mumbai Location Celebrates Its 5th Anniversary

EL PASO, Texas, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DATAMARK, Inc., a global Contact Center and Business Process Outsourcing provider, recently celebrated five successful and fruitful years for one of its service delivery centers, located in Mumbai, India.

The facility, which serves several Fortune 500 clients in the transportation and language interpretation industries, opened for business back on July 4, 2016, with only 30 employees. Operations ramped up rapidly over the first year, and today it employs more than 500 people. The site forms part of a global footprint of 11 sites and a worldwide team of nearly 3,000 employees and counting.

"We're excited to reach this significant milestone. We want to extend our congratulations and gratitude to the entire DATAMARK Mumbai team for continuously delivering excellence, working as a team, and embodying our core values daily," said John Holmes, Senior Vice President at DATAMARK. "We are eternally grateful for all the hard work and dedication invested in maintaining an award-winning culture and ensuring our client's growth and success. May the expansion and prosperity continue."

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing guidelines in India, the company could not hold an in-person event to honor this important milestone. Still, the celebration has been postponed to a later time when in-person events can be hosted safely.

"DATAMARK made a wise decision five years ago to set up operations in India," said Michael DeSalles, Principal Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "The country enjoys a robust labor pool of highly talented people experienced in multilingual, omnichannel Contact Center and BPO environments, giving the company a truly global footprint to support its continued growth."

Those interested in learning more about DATAMARK, its Contact Center and BPO solutions, and its career opportunities can do so by visiting DATAMARK.net.

Founded in 1989, DATAMARK, Inc. is a leading mid-sized Contact Center and Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) company headquartered in El Paso, Texas. Small enough to care, yet big enough to serve the world's leading brands, DATAMARK serves large enterprises and government agencies from its delivery centers located in the U.S., Mexico, and India. DATAMARK offers a wide range of BPO services, including omnichannel, multilingual contact center services, document lifecycle management, loyalty program management, and finance & accounting outsourcing.

