PRIDE Industries Receives 2021 GLOBAL Technology Award

Roseville, Calif., Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PRIDE Industries has received SMT & Packaging Magazine’s 2021 GLOBAL Technology Award in the Contract Services category. Within this category, the social enterprise was recognized as a leader in engineering services and strategic supplier management.



The prestigious GLOBAL Technology Award is designed to promote best practices in key areas including manufacturing quality, customer service, sales growth, innovation, and employee motivation. Award recipients were announced at a ceremony during Productronica, the world’s leading trade fair for electronics development and production, which took place in Munich, Germany.



PRIDE Industries is known for its technology and electronics manufacturing service offerings, which include Class I and II medical device manufacturing, cable and harness assembly, and full system integration.



“PRIDE Industries is honored to receive such an esteemed technology award in recognition of our contract services,” said Tony Lopez, Vice President, Manufacturing & Logistics Services at PRIDE Industries. “In the United States, we are the leading employer of people with disabilities, and this award proves the value of our inclusive workplace model to meet the unique business needs of competitive global companies.”



PRIDE Industries’ broad range of customizable manufacturing solutions includes printed circuit board assembly and surface mount technology. In addition, PRIDE Industries’ deep experience in electronics manufacturing has made the company a reliable reshoring partner for those customers seeking to minimize supply chain disruptions, optimize fulfillment processing, and benefit from flexible, on-demand inventory schedules.



The GLOBAL Technology Awards have recognized the very best new innovations in the printed circuit assembly and packaging industries since 2005. This awards contest brings together the global SMT and advanced packaging industry in a celebration of the companies and people that are achieving the highest standards and driving the electronics manufacturing industry forward. Entries were submitted from equipment, materials, and EMS companies of all sizes.



“Thank you, Global SMT & Packaging Magazine, for selecting PRIDE Industries and spotlighting our high-quality manufacturing and packaging capabilities for global customers,” said Lopez.



About PRIDE Industries: PRIDE Industries delivers business excellence with a positive social impact. A social enterprise, we provide facilities operations and maintenance services, custodial services, contract manufacturing, supply chain management, packaging and fulfillment services, and staffing and recruitment services to private and public organizations nationwide. Founded in 1966, PRIDE Industries’ mission is to create employment for people with disabilities. Through personalized employment services, we help individuals realize their true potential and lead more independent lives. PRIDE Industries proves the value of its inclusive workforce model through operational success across multiple industries every day. Learn more at https://PRIDEIndustries.com.