PRIDE Industries Hosts 3rd Annual I AM ABLE Disability Job Fair, Connecting Over 1,100 Job Seekers with Inclusive Employers

Roseville, Calif., Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PRIDE Industries, the nation’s leading employer of people with disabilities, hosted its 3rd annual I AM ABLE Disability Job Fair on Tuesday, October 14, 2025. Held every year during National Disability Employment Awareness Month, the regional job fair is designed to connect job seekers with disabilities to inclusive employers who are actively hiring.

“This job fair is more than just a hiring event—it’s a celebration of ability, inclusion, and opportunity,” said Bob Olsen, Interim CEO of PRIDE Industries. “We’re proud to bring together companies that recognize the value of a diverse workforce and are committed to creating pathways to employment for people of all abilities.”

More than 40 companies participated in the job fair, including Raley’s, SAFE Credit Union, SMUD, Golden 1 Credit Union, Kaiser Permanente, UC Davis Health, Wells Fargo, Nugget Markets, First Northern Bank, CalTrans, and Thunder Valley Casino Resort.

Businesses at the event were able to meet with hundreds of job seekers.

“We are proud to partner yet again with PRIDE Industries for this year’s I AM ABLE Disability Job Fair,” said Jose Bodipo-Memba, Chief Diversity Officer for Sacramento Municipal Utility District (SMUD). “This job fair opens doors for individuals of all abilities to thrive, work, and contribute to the communities they call home.”

In addition to employers, over 20 nonprofit organizations and government agencies were present to offer vital employment resources. Among them was CalABLE, California’s tax-advantaged savings and investment plan for people with disabilities. CalABLE was established in 2018 and is overseen by the California Department of the Treasury.

“It’s gratifying to see so many companies come together to support inclusive employment,” said California State Treasurer Fiona Ma, who opened the event with a ribbon-cutting. “This is not only a great benefit to Californians with disabilities, but to the economy of our state as well. I’m proud that CalABLE and other statewide organizations supporting people with disabilities were part of this effort to help individuals take important steps toward independence.”

The I AM ABLE Disability Job Fair is the only disability-focused job fair in the region designed by people with disabilities for people with disabilities. An accessibility team composed of individuals who are deaf, blind, or autistic, as well as individuals who use wheelchairs, ensured that accessibility was a top priority.

To accommodate diverse needs, the event featured:

• On-site American Sign Language (ASL) interpreters

• Braille signage • Spanish language interpreters

• A quiet interview space

• Service animal water and relief areas

• Mobility assistance

PRIDE Industries also provided on-the-spot resume critiques, interview training, and guidance on maximizing the job fair experience. Employers participated in pre-event training webinars to learn how to engage effectively with candidates with disabilities. New this year were breakout sessions and on-site computer assistance for job seekers, who submitted online job interest forms to employers.

“The I AM ABLE Disability Job Fair continues to serve as a dynamic hiring platform, allowing candidates to showcase their skills and employers to recognize the immense talent within the disability community,” said Olsen.

PRIDE Industries delivers business excellence with a positive social impact. A social enterprise, we provide facilities operations and maintenance services, custodial services, contract manufacturing, supply chain management, packaging and fulfillment services, and placement services to private and public organizations nationwide. Founded in 1966, PRIDE Industries’ mission is to create employment for people with disabilities. Through personalized employment services, we help individuals realize their true potential and lead more independent lives. PRIDE Industries proves the value of its inclusive workforce model through operational success across multiple industries every day.

