PRIDE Industries Named a 2025 Leading Disability Employer by the National Organization on Disability

Roseville, Calif., Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In recognition of National Disability Employment Awareness Month (NDEAM), PRIDE Industries is honored to announce its designation as a 2025 NOD Leading Disability Employer by the National Organization on Disability (NOD). This esteemed award recognizes exceptional disability inclusion practices and policies across the entire employee life cycle.

“We know disability inclusive organizations are better positioned to attract and retain top talent, improve employee satisfaction, and expand market reach,” said Beth Sirull, Chief Executive Officer and President, National Organization on Disability. “We applaud PRIDE Industries’ investment in professional opportunities and futures for Americans with disabilities.”

To be recognized as a Leading Disability Employer, a company must achieve top scores on the NOD Disability Inclusion Blueprint, a comprehensive assessment tool used to evaluate a company’s adoption of employment practices that create disability-friendly workplaces. Companies are judged on their disability inclusion efforts in areas including workforce strategy, talent sourcing, climate, culture, and workplace tools.

This is the fifth consecutive year that PRIDE Industries has been recognized as a disability employment leader by the NOD.

“We are extremely proud to be named a Leading Disability Employer by the National Organization on Disability,” said Bob Olsen, Interim CEO at PRIDE Industries. “This recognition is incredibly affirming of our commitment to building a stronger, more engaged workforce.”

October is the 80th anniversary of National Disability Employment Awareness Month (NDEAM), which shines a spotlight on the capabilities and contributions of employees with disabilities, challenging outdated stereotypes and urging employers to embrace non-traditional labor pools. This year, the theme “Talent and Value” calls us to recognize the unique skills and dedication that people with disabilities bring to the workplace.

Since 1966, PRIDE Industries has provided employment opportunities to people with disabilities through our award-winning facilities management, supply chain management, manufacturing, packaging and fulfillment services. The social enterprise also partners with dozens of businesses to provide hundreds of additional employment opportunities. Other employment programs help job seekers access the resources they need to build valuable career skills. These programs help people with disabilities and others who face barriers to employment, such as former foster youth and trafficking survivors.

PRIDE Industries launched its one-of-a-kind, bilingual (English/Spanish) I AM ABLE Employment Helpline in 2021. Since then, the helpline has connected over11,000 people with employment programs and government and community resources, and placed over 377people into employment, generating an estimated $7 million in gross wages.

PRIDE Industries’ Youth Employment Services (YES!) program supports youth aged 16-24 who have disabilities. It also provides services to young people who have spent time in the child welfare, juvenile justice, or criminal legal systems, as well as those who are unhoused, live in concentrated poverty, or face other barriers to employment in Sacramento and Placer counties.

On October 14, PRIDE Industries will host its third annual I AM ABLE Disability Job Fair. Created for people with disabilities by people with disabilities, this free, fully accessible event will feature over 40 employers and over 20 nonprofit and government agencies that support the disability community.

“We believe that everyone deserves the opportunity to work and contribute to their fullest potential,” said Olsen. “Every day, PRIDE Industries proves the value of an inclusive workforce through our operational success across multiple industries. We show company leaders that if we can do it, so can they.”

About PRIDE Industries

PRIDE Industries delivers business excellence with a positive social impact. A social enterprise, we provide facilities operations and maintenance services, custodial services, contract manufacturing, supply chain management, packaging and fulfillment services, and placement services to private and public organizations nationwide. Founded in 1966, PRIDE Industries’ mission is to create employment for people with disabilities. Through personalized employment services, we help individuals realize their true potential and lead more independent lives. PRIDE Industries proves the value of its inclusive workforce model through operational success across multiple industries every day.

About the National Organization on Disability (NOD)

The National Organization on Disability (NOD) is committed to increasing employment opportunities and fostering inclusive work environments for the millions of Americans with disabilities. NOD offers a suite of employment solutions tailored to anticipate and meet leading companies’ workforce needs and has helped some of the world’s most recognized brands be more competitive in today’s global economy by building or enriching their disability inclusion programs. For more information about NOD, visit www.nod.org.