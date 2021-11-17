NFM Lending opens new branch in Columbus, OH

Linthicum, MD, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NFM Lending is pleased to announce the opening of a new branch in Columbus, Ohio led by Branch Manager Todd Novosel. The NFM Lending branch will focus on expanding NFM’s flexible and powerful lending platform to serve Columbus community families with exceptional customer service. NFM Lending offers Conventional, FHA, VA, USDA, FNMA, Jumbo, and many other loan options to fit every borrower’s need.

“NFM’s reputation in the Columbus area is outstanding,” said Novosel. “For me, it was a move I’ve been thinking about for some time. I’m aligning myself with some of the top originators in the country. This increased visibility will not only come from leveraging local resources, but from having the backing of a national lender with strong financials and a consistent track record of great customer service.”

“I am ecstatic to have Todd Novosel join our NFM family,” remarked NFM Lending Founder and CEO David Silverman. “Todd is a top originator in Columbus and his consistency throughout his career is unmatched. We now have the opportunity to help Todd take his business and relationships throughout the Ohio region to the next level.”

The branch’s goal is to continue to provide the same commitment and dedication to borrowers, ranging from first-time homebuyers to seasoned buyers looking for their next home, a second home, or investment properties.

“We are all very honored that Todd choose NFM Lending for this next stage of his career, the timing couldn’t be more perfect for him,” said NFM President Jan Ozga. “We knew Todd because of his stellar reputation in Columbus and we’re excited at the opportunity to partner with him. NFM is committed to working alongside him and give him the resources he needs to expand his business and continue his focus on top notch customer experience.”

Todd is currently seeking qualified Mortgage Loan Originators for full and part-time positions.

For more information, please contact:

Todd Novosel

Branch Manager

NMLS# 525347

(614) 647-4770

NovoselTeam@nfmlending.com

www.nfmlending.com/tnovosel

About NFM Lending

NFM Lending is a national mortgage lending company currently licensed in 48 states in the U.S. The company was founded in Baltimore, Maryland in 1998. NFM Lending and its family of companies includes Main Street Home Loans, Bluprint Home Loans, and Freedmont Mortgage Group. They attribute their success in the mortgage industry to their steadfast commitment to customers and the community. For more information about NFM Lending, visit www.nfmlending.com, like our Facebook page, or follow us on Instagram.

