Eolus Vind AB interim report July 1, 2021 – September 30, 2021

Hässleholm, Sweden, November 18, 2021

3 Months July 2021 – September 2021

Net sales 690.9 (383.7) MSEK.

EBIT 0.3 (57.0) MSEK. Profit before tax -4.9 (42.7) MSEK. Net profit 1.5 (38.5) MSEK.

Earnings per share, before and after dilution equals 0.19 (1.54) SEK.

During the period 0 (38) wind turbines with a total installed capacity of 0 (160) MW were taken into operations and handed over to customer.

At the end of the period Eolus had 921 (903) MW under asset management.

9 Months January 2021 – September 2021

Net sales 1 605.5 (933.6) MSEK.

EBIT -21.0 (-1.0) MSEK. Profit before tax -30.3 (-22.5) MSEK. Net profit -16.8 (-2.5) MSEK.

Earnings per share, before and after dilution equals -0.55 (-0.10) SEK.

During the four months period 13 (38) wind turbines were taken into operations with a total installed capacity of 47 (160) MW.

During the four months period the equivalent of 13 (40) wind turbines with an installed capacity of 47 (162) MW was handed over to customers.

At the end of the period Eolus had 921 (903) MW under asset management.

Eolus financial year has changed from September 1st – August 31st to January 1st – December 31st. During the financial year that ended December 31st 2020 the presented periods where based on a prolonged financial year starting September 1st 2019. During 2021 the comparative figures will be presented for quarters corresponding to the period in year 2020. It means that comparative periods during 2021 will correspond to interim periods that have not been presented before.

Significant events after the balance sheet date

In October the investor Commerz Real terminated the share purchase agreement for an agreement regarding three wind farms in Sweden with an installed capacity of 68 MW due to conditions for the transaction not being fulfilled. No revenue from the agreement have been recognized by Eolus and a new sales process has been initiated.

Financial summary Interim Interim 9 month 9 month Rolling 12 Full year Jul 2021 Jul 2020 Jan 2021 Jan 2020 Oct 2020 Sep 2019 -Sep 2021 -Sep 2020 -Sep 2021 -Sep 2020 -Sep 2021 -Dec 2020 Net sales, MSEK 690,9 383,7 1 605,5 933,6 2 674,7 2 468,6 EBIT, MSEK 0,3 57,0 -21,0 -1,0 49,1 280,0 Profit before tax, MSEK -4,9 42,7 -30,3 -22,5 -6,1 182,6 Net profit, MSEK 1,5 38,5 -16,8 -2,5 -1,1 198,3 Earnings per share before and after dilution, SEK 0,19 1,54 -0,55 -0,10 -0,04 7,96 Equity per share, SEK 39,55 40,96 39,55 40,96 39,55 41,63 Cashflow from operating activities, MSEK -30,3 88,0 283,8 -144,6 175,5 -483,7 Total assets, MSEK 1 844,3 1 870,4 1 844,3 1 870,4 1 844,3 1 808,2 Net debt - /net cash +, MSEK 532,3 390,5 532,3 390,5 532,3 304,2 Signed customer contracts, MSEK 3 657,7 5 440,8 3 657,7 5 440,8 3 657,7 5 130,9 No of turbines taken into operation, amount 0 38 13 38 13 81 No of turbines handed over to customers, amount 0 38 13 40 13 83 Turbines taken into operation, MW 0 160 47 160 47 324 Turbines handed over to customers, MW 0 160 47 162 47 325 Managed turbines, MW 921 903 921 903 921 903 Equity/assets ratio, % 53,7 54,5 53,7 54,5 53,7 57,3 Return on equity after tax, % 0,2 17,7 0,2 17,7 0,2 20,6** **return on equity after tax is calculated for 16 months earnings relative to avarage equity.





For further information contact:

Per Witalisson, CEO, +46 70-265 16 15

Catharina Persson, CFO, +46 70-932 97 77

Johan Hammarqvist, Head of Communications, +46 720 50 59 11

The information in this press release is disclosed pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was released for public disclosure through the agency of head of communication Johan Hammarqvist on November 18th, 2021 at 8.30 AM CET.

