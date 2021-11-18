Verizon offers Black Friday deals to small and midsize businesses

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Business is bringing back “ Small Business Days ” to give small and midsize businesses early access to Black Friday deals November 18-24. Businesses will have the opportunity to take advantage of up to $1,200 in savings in addition to waived fees and personalized tech assessments.



Verizon Small Business Days Offers

Initially launched earlier this year, Verizon Small Business Days is back by popular demand, kicking off November 18-24. Verizon will be rewarding small and midsize businesses with complimentary technology evaluations, waived fees and more. They also can receive up to $1,200 off a select new 5G phone with eligible trade-in and new line. Businesses can visit a participating Verizon store or book a virtual appointment with a small business expert to access special discounts and jumpstart areas of their business, including communications, connectivity, and security. These include:

Get Any of These Devices on Us: The following devices are eligible for the offer with any Business Unlimited plans, eligible trade and a new line with device payment agreement: Apple (iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Mini) and Android (GS21 / GS21+ / GS21 Ultra, Google Pixel 6/ Google Pixel 6 Pro, Moto Edge+, Galaxy Z Flip3).

Verizon’s commitment to small businesses is unwavering and extensive. The company launched the Verizon Small Business Digital Ready portal in September, an online learning curriculum designed to give business owners tools needed to succeed in today's digital economy. Through a range of courses, live learning workshops, and one-on-one learning sessions, Verizon Small Business Digital Ready helps business owners prepare their businesses for the future.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $128.3 billion in 2020. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon.com/news. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contact:

Claudia Russo

claudia.russo@verizon.com

201.400.5325