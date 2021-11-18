Beam Global Powers Volvo Construction Equipment in Clean Construction Showcase at U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service National Wildlife Refuge

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beam Global, (Nasdaq: BEEM, BEEMW), the leading provider of innovative sustainable technology for electric vehicle (EV) charging, outdoor media and energy security, announced that the EV ARC™ solar-powered EV charging system was used to charge Volvo Construction Equipment (Volvo CE) compact electric machines in a showcase hosted by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. The event took place at Occoquan Bay National Wildlife Refuge in Woodbridge, Virginia, and highlighted how zero-emissions trail building and maintenance is a proven capability.

Beam’s EV ARC™ transportable solar EV charging system is powering Volvo CE’s ECR25 Electric compact excavator and L25 Electric compact wheel loader to help build an ADA accessible trail to a viewing platform. Volvo's electric mini excavator and front-end loader are the first electric heavy equipment publicly available in the United States and are being charged with Beam’s off-grid, rapidly deployed EV charging system. The equipment and charging system are clean, quiet and sustainable, reducing the noise, emissions and fossil fuels associated with building and maintenance in pristine remote locations.



Through this pilot opportunity and equipment loan, the Service had access to new technology that aligns with sustainability goals and representatives from Volvo CE and Beam were able to observe their equipment in real life application while contributing to improvements of public access at an urban national wildlife refuge located in the National Capital Region.



“The shift to electrification is quickly expanding beyond transportation to include the construction industry, and Volvo is a leader in compact electric machines,” said Beam Global CEO Desmond Wheatley. “We are pleased to have the EV ARC™ sustainable EV charging system a part of this showcase and to see responsible, sustainable restoration and maintenance of wildlife areas start to take a front stage.”



Founded in 1903, the Service’s National Wildlife Refuge System is a network of 567 refuges that offer access to a host of popular activities while providing vital habitat for thousands of wildlife species. You can find at least one refuge in every state and every U.S. territory and within an hour drive of most major cities. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service works with others to conserve, protect and enhance fish, wildlife, plants and their habitats for the continuing benefit of the American people. For more information, visit www.fws.gov.



