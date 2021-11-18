HYCU® Rated as TOP Midsize Enterprise VMware vSphere Backup Solution by DCIG

Boston, Massachusetts, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOSTON, November 18, 2021 – HYCU, Inc., a pioneering enterprise software company specializing in multi-cloud data management, today announced DCIG, a leading independent technology analyst firm, named HYCU for VMware a TOP 5 Midsize Enterprise VMware vSphere Backup Solution. The latest DCIG Solution Guide helps companies accelerate their time to value for solutions by providing a comprehensive and initial summary of leading available solutions across a number of technologies and industries. For this new report, DCIG reviewed and assessed more than 30 solutions ideally suited to support midsize environments that also protect applications, data, and workloads on VMware vSphere. There were sixteen solutions that met the criteria as a Midsize Enterprise VMware vSphere backup solution. HYCU, a TOP 5 solution, was called out for its ability to discover, identify and setup protections for the application each VM hosts, focus on fast backup implementations and eliminates the need and cost of introducing a physical backup server, among others.

The DCIG Team has been focusing on Enterprise IT for more than 30 years. After identifying and critiquing a number of solutions against essential factors organizations would need when evaluating and selecting comprehensive midsize enterprise data protection solutions for VMware vSphere. Identified solutions were evaluated in how they protect the virtual machines (VM), applications, data, and workloads hosted on VMware vSphere and how they differentiate themselves from competing solutions.

“This has been a milestone year for HYCU and the recognition our solutions have received. It validates our firm belief there is a better way to manage, protect and recover data in midsize enterprises and public clouds,” said Subbiah Sundaram, Vice President Products, HYCU, Inc. “We would not be in the position we are without the continued support of our growing customer and partner base, and the hard work and dedication of everyone at HYCU. As organizations use all of what VMware vSphere has to offer, HYCU offers the right solution to ensure applications and VMs are managed, protected and easy to recover. Thank you DCIG for all you do to help companies best understand what solutions are available to meet their midsize enterprise VMware backup needs.”

“DCIG has been following HYCU closely since the company was founded. The focus and dedication to delivering intelligent backup solutions for multi-cloud environments is impressive,” said Jerome Wendt, President and Founder, DCIG, LLC. “This latest recognition for HYCU as VMware TOP 5 Midsize Enterprise VMware vSphere backup solution should be no surprise to anyone looking to leverage VADP in VM backup and recovery as well as protecting VMware specific applications and media targets in a compelling way from other Midsize Enterprise VMware vSphere backup solutions.”

The TOP 5 Midsize Enterprise VMware vSphere Backup Solution Report featuring HYCU is available free to download at DCIG TOP 5 Midsize VMware Backup Solution Report. To learn more about how HYCU for VMware works and how HYCU can help address on-premises and public clouds data management, migration, protection and disaster recovery, visit https://www.hycu.com/data-protection/hycu-for-vmware or contact info@hycu.com.

###

About HYCU

HYCU is the fastest-growing leader in the multi-cloud backup and recovery as a service industry. By bringing true SaaS-based data backup to both on-premises and cloud-native environments, the company provides unparalleled data protection, migration, and disaster recovery to more than 2,700 companies worldwide. HYCU’s award-winning, purpose-built solutions eliminate the complexity, risk, and high cost of legacy-based solutions, providing data protection simplicity in a hyper-connected, multi-cloud world. Customers experience frictionless, cost-effective data backup and recovery, no matter where their data resides. Based in Boston, Mass., the company employs 300 people across the globe. Learn more at www.hycu.com.

