OSS to Present at the Benchmark Discovery 1x1 Investor Conference, December 2, 2021

ESCONDIDO, Calif., Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Stop Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: OSS), a leader in AI Transportable solutions on the edge, has been invited to present at the Benchmark Discovery 1x1 Investor Conference being held virtually on December 2, 2021.



OSS president and CEO, David Raun, is scheduled to participate in one-on-one meetings with institutional analysts and investors at the conference. He will be joined by the company’s CFO, John Morrison.

Management will discuss the company’s opportunities in AI Transportables, the fastest growing segment of edge computing that requires the highest level of performance in the most challenging environments without compromise.

The company recently reported record Q3 2021 results, with revenue up 23% to a record $16.0 million and net income of $1.0 million. For Q4 2021, it expects revenue of approximately $17.1 million, up 23% compared to Q4 2020, resulting in record annual revenue for 2021 of approximately $61.3 million, up 18%.

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with OSS, you may submit your request online via the link provided upon registration. For more information about the event or questions about registration, please contact your Benchmark representative.

For any questions about OSS, please contact Ron Both of CMA at (949) 432-7557 or submit your request here.

About the Benchmark Company

The Benchmark Company, LLC is a diversified financial services firm that offers a full-suite of investment banking and institutional brokerage services. It was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in New York City with offices in San Francisco, Boston and Milwaukee. Its focus is on fostering the long-term success of its corporate clients through raising capital, providing strategic advisory services, generating insightful and actionable research, and developing institutional sponsorship by leveraging the firm’s sales, trading and equity research capabilities. For more information, go to www.benchmarkcompany.com.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc. (OSS) designs and manufactures innovative AI Transportable edge computing modules and systems, including ruggedized servers, compute accelerators, expansion systems, flash storage arrays and Ion Accelerator™ SAN, NAS and data recording software for AI workflows. These products are used for AI data set capture, training, and large-scale inference in the defense, oil and gas, mining, autonomous vehicles and rugged entertainment applications.



OSS utilizes the power of PCI Express, the latest GPU accelerators and NVMe storage to build award-winning systems, including many industry firsts, for industrial OEMs and government customers. The company enables AI on the Fly® by bringing AI datacenter performance to ‘the edge’, especially on mobile platforms, and by addressing the entire AI workflow, from high-speed data acquisition to deep learning, training and inference. OSS products are available directly or through global distributors. For more information, go to www.onestopsystems.com.

Media Contact:

Katie Rivera

One Stop Systems, Inc.

Tel (760) 745-9883

Email contact