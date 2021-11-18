The PNS Trifecta: All Three SPRINT® PNS System Abstracts Submitted to ASRA 2021 Pain Medicine Meeting Receive President’s Choice Award

CLEVELAND, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPR Therapeutics has been honored with three President’s Choice Abstract Awards at the 20th Annual ASRA Pain Medicine Meeting taking place November 18-20 in San Francisco. All three presentations feature studies that highlight the ongoing, successful application of percutaneous peripheral nerve stimulation (PNS) with the SPRINT® PNS System for the treatment of chronic pain.



Only 26 of the 300 abstracts accepted were awarded President’s Choice selections. With three selections, SPR Therapeutics studies account for over ten percent of all President’s Choice honorees.

The selected abstracts detail:

Adoption of the SPRINT PNS System has more than doubled in the past year, having been used to treat over 7,000 patients to date by physicians seeking a pain management solution that does not rely on the use of opioids, tissue destruction, or require a permanent implant.

SPR Therapeutics will be at the ASRA Fall meeting and hosting a live, moderated breakfast symposium entitled “The Percutaneous PNS Trifecta: Clinician Experts, New Findings and Practical Applications” on Saturday, November 20. The session will be moderated by Dr. David Dickerson in addition to Dr. Mehul Desai, Dr. Ramo Naidu and Dr. Matthew Pingree who will present study findings.

About the SPRINT® PNS System

The SPRINT® PNS System, by SPR® Therapeutics, marks an innovative shift in the treatment of pain. Our breakthrough, restorative, 60-day treatment is a First-Line™ PNS option uniquely designed to recondition the central nervous system to provide significant and sustained relief from chronic pain — without a permanent implant, nerve destruction or the risk of addiction. The system has been studied extensively for low back pain, shoulder pain, post-amputation pain, and chronic and acute post-operative pain, and is cleared for use up to 60 days. Recognized by leading pain management centers, the breakthrough neuromodulation treatment offers a patient-preferred alternative to more invasive options.

The SPRINT PNS System is indicated for up to 60 days for: Symptomatic relief of chronic, intractable pain, post-surgical and post-traumatic acute pain; Symptomatic relief of post-traumatic pain; Symptomatic relief of post-operative pain. The SPRINT PNS System is not intended to treat pain in the region innervated by the cranial and facial nerves.

About SPR Therapeutics, Inc.

SPR Therapeutics is a privately-held medical device company, providing patients with a non-opioid, minimally invasive pain treatment option. Our SPRINT® PNS System fulfills a critical unmet need for a drug-free, surgery-free option for millions who suffer from chronic pain. Backed by the largest body of clinical evidence, SPR has demonstrated commercial demand in untapped peripheral (shoulder and knee) and back pain markets and built an incredibly strong foundation for commercial growth. Headquartered in Cleveland, OH with satellite offices in Chapel Hill, NC and Minneapolis, MN, SPR’s Senior Management team includes experienced industry veterans with nearly 200 years of collective pain market and MedTech expertise, all driven by our purpose - to improve the quality of patients’ lives by providing them with a minimally-invasive, drug-free, surgery-free solution to manage their acute and chronic pain.