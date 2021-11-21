New County Behavioral Health Agencies Join Kings View Professional Services, Powered by Credible EHR, a Qualifacts + Credible Platform

FRESNO, Calif., Nov. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kings View Professional Services Catalyst Program, powered by Credible, today announced that Modoc, Inyo, Sierra, Alpine, Colusa and Trinity County Behavioral Health Agencies have chosen to be part of the platform, which provides intuitive management services as well as an industry leading electronic health records system.

The Credible EHR provides billing and state reporting customized for California, intuitive form-development capabilities to meet county and local requirements, and a fully disconnected mobile solution for community-based services.

"We have been extremely pleased by the response we have received from California's county agencies since choosing Credible EHR as our platform," said Bill Dollar, Chief Information Officer, Kings View Professional Services. "The addition of these six county agencies reinforces the trust that our counties have in us to bring them a premium, inclusive service that ensures they remain compliant while expanding their service offerings and maximizing revenue."

Kings View Professional Services' Catalyst Program provides significant advancement in California county agencies' management of their clinical, operational, and financial capabilities. Agencies benefit from a client portal with seamless connectivity, an efficient and rapid implementation process, a learning management system for staff, and advanced analytics and business intelligence to support better outcomes, drive efficiencies, and maximize revenue.

California county agencies are encouraged to contact Kings View Professional Services Chief Information Officer Bill Dollar at (559) 256-7625 or Bill.Dollar@kvps.com to learn more about the Catalyst Program.

ABOUT QUALIFACTS + CREDIBLE

Qualifacts + Credible is a leading provider of electronic health records systems and related technology for behavioral health and human services organizations. With decades of experience, the company is laser-focused on helping agency partners improve clinical outcomes, enhance operations and create healthier communities.

ABOUT KINGS VIEW

Kings View was founded in Reedley, California in 1951 by the Mennonites to address the need for treatment of mental health. In the 1960s and early 1970's, the scope of services was expanded to include drug and alcohol treatment through several community programs. In 1975, a day facility providing activity and work experience for developmentally disabled adults was established in Merced County. A drug and alcohol prevention and restoration program were created in Fresno in the 1980s. In 1998 a TelePsychiatry program was launched to bring much needed psychiatric care to patients in more rural areas who may not have local access to such facilities. Currently Kings View offers the following service lines: Mental Health, Drug and Alcohol, MIS for Electronic Health Records, Intellectually Challenged Adult Services, Youth Empowerment Programs, TelePsychiatry, Central Valley Suicide Prevention Hotline and Health Information Analytics and cost reporting.

Media Contacts:

Tiffany Berry

(615) 604-2537

tiffany.berry@qualifacts.com

Qualifacts + Credible

media@qualifacts.com

www.qualifacts.com

Kings View

Beverly Raine

(559) 256-7605

braine@kingsview.org

Related Images











Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment