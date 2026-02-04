Giving Back to the Community: Qualifacts Honors Highland Rivers Behavioral Health as 2026 Give Back Award Recipient

Nashville, Tenn. & Dalton, Ga., Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qualifacts, the leading behavioral health technology partner specializing in AI-powered EHRs and data solutions, today announced the selection of Highland Rivers Behavioral Health as the recipient of the 2026 Qualifacts Give Back Award. The award was presented during the recent Qualifacts National Sales Meeting (NSM) in Nashville.

Highland Rivers Behavioral Health is a public safety-net provider delivering comprehensive treatment, support, and recovery services for adults, youth, families, and veterans across northwest Georgia. Their services include crisis management, mental health care, intellectual and developmental disabilities support, and specialized programs for veterans and youth, ensuring accessible, coordinated care for individuals at every stage of life.

Highland Rivers Behavioral Health serves individuals who may have low income, veterans, and individuals receiving Georgia state and federal benefits such as Medicaid and Medicare. For individuals who are uninsured, services are offered on a sliding fee scale based on income—helping remove barriers to essential behavioral health care.

As part of the 2026 Give Back Award, Qualifacts will make a monetary contribution to Highland Rivers Behavioral Health, dedicate staff time to support its initiatives, and provide the organization with a meaningful gift to share with its veteran clients. This holistic approach to giving back reinforces Qualifacts’ commitment to creating lasting, community-driven impact beyond financial support.

“Highland Rivers Behavioral Health exemplifies what it means to be a true community partner and safety-net provider,” said Josh Schoeller, CEO of Qualifacts. “Their comprehensive services—from crisis care to long-term recovery support—reflect a deep commitment to fostering hope, empowering change, and enhancing quality of life. We are proud to recognize Highland Rivers Behavioral Health as our 2026 Give Back Award recipient.”

Guided by its mission to be a behavioral health healing organization, Highland Rivers Behavioral Health collaborates closely with local communities to provide effective, innovative care and connect individuals to the resources they need to build stability, purpose, and resilience.

“We are honored to receive the 2026 Give Back Award from Qualifacts,” said Melanie Dallas, CEO of Highland Rivers Behavioral Health. “This recognition and support will help us continue expanding access to high-quality behavioral health services for individuals and families who rely on us. We are grateful for Qualifacts’ investment in our mission and the communities we serve.”

Now in its third year, the Qualifacts Give Back Award is an annual recognition honoring a behavioral health organization that demonstrates innovation, scalability, and measurable community impact. The award is presented each year at Qualifacts’ National Sales Meeting, the company’s largest annual gathering of Qualifacts leaders, sales and marketing representatives, revenue cycle management services (RCMS), and customer success employees. This year’s meeting brought together 75 leaders and 140 staff from the U.S., Peru, Canada, and India offices to share best practices, discuss industry challenges, and advance strategies to improve access to care and outcomes across the communities their customers serve.

ABOUT HIGHLAND RIVERS BEHAVIORAL HEALTH

Highland Rivers Behavioral Health provides comprehensive treatment, support, and recovery services for adults, youth, families, and veterans affected by mental health disorders, intellectual and developmental disabilities, and addictive disease. As a public safety-net provider, Highland Rivers offers crisis services, mental health services, intellectual and developmental disabilities services, veterans services, and youth services, with a focus on innovation, accessibility, and community partnership. Serving individuals with low income, veterans, and those receiving Medicaid, Medicare, or other state and federal benefits, Highland Rivers also provides services on a sliding fee scale for uninsured individuals.

ABOUT QUALIFACTS

Qualifacts is the leading behavioral health technology partner specializing in AI-powered EHR and data solutions. Our mission is to enhance the well-being of individuals and our communities and elevate the standard of care through our innovative solutions, which simplify clinical workflows, support regulatory compliance, deliver data-driven insights, and strengthen connections between providers and the clients they serve. Non-profit and for-profit organizations, large and small, partner with Qualifacts to elevate the client experience, improve care delivery, and achieve operational excellence. Qualifacts has cultivated a loyal customer base of more than 2,700 organizations across all 50 states, including 33% of the nation’s Certified Community Behavioral Health Centers (CCBHCs).