ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price Total repurchased value 15-Nov-21 63,940 € 746.31 € 47,719,189.28 16-Nov-21 62,466 € 751.52 € 46,944,510.79 17-Nov-21 47,669 € 757.88 € 36,127,376.95 18-Nov-21 55,080 € 770.81 € 42,456,066.08 19-Nov-21 66,010 € 764.48 € 50,463,549.23

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 21 July 2021, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

