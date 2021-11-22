ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.
|Date
|Total repurchased shares
|Weighted average price
|Total repurchased value
|15-Nov-21
|63,940
|€ 746.31
|€ 47,719,189.28
|16-Nov-21
|62,466
|€ 751.52
|€ 46,944,510.79
|17-Nov-21
|47,669
|€ 757.88
|€ 36,127,376.95
|18-Nov-21
|55,080
|€ 770.81
|€ 42,456,066.08
|19-Nov-21
|66,010
|€ 764.48
|€ 50,463,549.23
ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 21 July 2021, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback
This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).
