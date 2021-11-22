Announcing the Innovators in Big Idea Ventures’ Latest Accelerator Cohorts

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Big Idea Ventures, global leader in early stage investing in the food technology sector, revealed its latest accelerator cohorts today.



Seventeen early-stage startups were selected for pre-seed investment as part of Big Idea Ventures’ bi-annual accelerator program. Investments were made through the firm’s New York and Singapore offices and the firm’s newest office in Paris, which opened early 2021. Big Idea Ventures’ accelerator is part of its New Protein Fund ($50M+ AUM), dedicated to early stage investments in alternative protein products, ingredients and technologies.

“Innovation in alternative proteins continues to advance globally,” said Andrew D. Ive, Founder and Managing General Partner of Big Idea Ventures, “helping to solve big challenges with big ideas. The entrepreneurs we support have real solutions to climate and food challenges, Big Idea Ventures is investing in the best companies around the world, and these developments could not arrive at a more critical moment for us all.”

The seventeen companies in Big Idea Ventures’ latest accelerator cohorts are developing and improving on protein alternatives across the value chain:

New York Accelerator -- Cohort 4

“This year, we’re seeing smart solutions to improve current alternatives and expedite their time to market. Each company in our New York program is addressing at least one barrier to mass-market commercialization, from price and scalability to performance and nutritional content.” — Mia Medicus, Program Director, BIV New York

Fybraworks Foods — will disrupt the $1.4 trillion traditional ag-based meat market by growing real animal meat proteins via microbes that are cheaper to produce and free of hormones and antibiotics. Fybraworks is the world’s first company to develop recombinant muscle protein for food applications.

Singapore Accelerator -- Cohort 4

“Singapore is at the forefront for regulatory approvals and commercialisation of cell-based meats and alternative protein. Our cohort is leading with cutting-edge innovations from indulgent foods, cultivated exotic meat and surimi and a multitude of fermentation solutions to produce sustainable protein.” — Dr. Dalal AlGhawas, Program Director, BIV Singapore

Phyx44 — is a cellular agriculture startup creating dairy alternatives using precision fermentation. Phyx44 is producing nature-identical, animal free dairy proteins & fats to recreate milk and its derivatives - same taste, healthier & lower carbon footprint.





Paris Accelerator -- Cohort 1

“The alternative protein industry is growing rapidly in Europe, and we were impressed by the number of quality applicants for Big Idea Ventures first cohort in Paris. From plant-based innovators to novel fatty acid and cell-based technologies, the Paris cohort is a great example of the food innovation coming from Europe.” — Henrietta Hearth, Program Director, BIV Paris



Bright Biotech — is using cutting edge science to de-bottleneck the supply and reduce the cost of growth factors to speed up the delivery of cell-based meat to our dinner plates. They have developed a robust and scalable plant-based technology that uses chloroplasts as chassis to manufacture large amounts and cost-efficient growth factors.

