NFM Lending opens new branch in Haymarket, VA

LINTHICUM, MD, Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NFM Lending is pleased to announce the opening of a new branch in Haymarket, VA. The branch is located at 14950 Washington Street and will be led by Branch Manager, Jim Podratsky. The NFM Lending branch will focus on expanding NFM’s flexible and powerful lending platform to better serve community families with exceptional customer service. NFM Lending offers Conventional, FHA, VA, USDA, FNMA, Jumbo, and many other loan options to fit every borrower’s need.

“I am so excited to be a part of the NFM Family,” said Podratsky. “I have been in the mortgage business for over 18 years and love that I am able to assist people in purchasing the home of their dreams. NFM allows myself and my team to take fantastic care of our clients throughout the entire process. I am very excited for the future.”

The branch’s goal is to continue to provide the same commitment and dedication to borrowers, ranging from first time homebuyers to seasoned buyers looking for their next home, a second home, or investment properties.

“Jim brings a ton of knowledge and proven leadership to NFM,” said Greg Sher, Chief Business Development Officer. “When someone of his caliber decides to join our momentum, it’s major affirmation we’re doing the right things as a company to serve our originators and their referral partners.”

Podratsky is currently seeking qualified Mortgage Loan Originators for full and part-time positions.”

For more information, please contact:

Jim Podratsky

Branch Manager

NMLS# 312528

703-622-6702

jpodratsky@nfmlending.com

https://nfmlending.com/loanoriginator/jim-podratsky/

About NFM Lending

NFM Lending is a national mortgage lending company currently licensed in 48 states in the U.S. The company was founded in Baltimore, Maryland in 1998. NFM Lending and its family of companies includes Main Street Home Loans, Bluprint Home Loans, and Freedmont Mortgage Group. They attribute their success in the mortgage industry to their steadfast commitment to customers and the community.

For more information about NFM Lending, visit www.nfmlending.com, like our Facebook page, or follow us on Instagram.

