Sharp Unveils Newest Large-Format 4K Ultra-HD Interactive Display to Meet Evolving Classroom and Meeting Room Needs

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sharp Electronics of Canada Ltd. (SECL), a subsidiary of Sharp Corporation, introduced today the 4K Ultra-HD Sharp 4TB80CT1U AQUOS BOARD® interactive touch screen display, Sharp’s newest interactive, touchscreen display, transforming collaboration and communication for in-person, hybrid and remote education and business environments.



With a similar design and features as the 70” Class (69.5” diagonal) 4TB70CT1U AQUOS BOARD® interactive display released earlier this year, this latest 80” Class (80.5” inch diagonal) collaboration device offers the perfect solution for those in search of a large-format display for interactivity and all the essentials for collaborative learning. The display captures fine textures of still video and images, while reproducing precise details of small text and complex graphics in pristine and stunning 4K Ultra-HD quality resolution.

Completing a display series that offers affordable pricing for 4K Ultra-HD resolution, this new model also comes with key features such as 20-point multi-touch functionality, a Plug-and-Play feature so that the display is automatically recognized when connected to a computer without installing a driver, built-in speakers with crystal clear audio and a RS-232C and LAN command set for flexible remote control from connected devices.

Additionally, Sharp Pen Software features a handwriting recognition function that can convert selected onscreen handwriting into standard text. It can also recognize handwritten shapes—such as circles, triangles, and straight lines—and automatically convert them into objects. This smart and convenient function makes it easy to utilize onscreen content to make a legible record of a lesson or meeting.

“The current hybrid model of education and business implemented across industry has increased the need for technology solutions that foster engagement and collaboration. Sharp’s AQUOS BOARD® interactive display series enable students and business leaders to learn or work together in real-time, adapting seamlessly to current and future learning environments,” Rolland Manger, Director, Sales & Marketing, Sharp Electronics of Canada.

“The Sharp 4TB80CT1U & 4TB70CT1U AQUOS BOARD® interactive display series are our most user-friendly, easy-to-use, interactive touch screen displays,” said Alex Litvinov, Product Manager, Visual Solutions Group, Sharp Electronics of Canada. “These interactive displays are developed for business and education settings, packed with features that allow users to collaborate and share content in a variety of ways, including between devices. With the 4K ultra-HD resolution, these displays deliver incredible picture quality, and feature up to 20-point simultaneous touch detection for an immersive multimedia experience.”

The Sharp 4TB80CT1U will become available in early December and is expected to ship immediately. Click here to learn more.

Media Inquiries: Manali Jain, Senior Brand Marketing Specialist, Sharp Electronics of Canada, Email: jainm@sharpsec.com | Direct: 416-357-2914

