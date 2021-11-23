Dataiku Announces Global Virtual Event Focused on Responsible AI, MLOps, and AI Governance

New York, Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dataiku, the platform for Everyday AI, today opened registration for its Dataiku Product Days worldwide virtual event on December 2, 9, and 16. Dataiku Product Days is a unique opportunity for customers, partners, and prospects to learn more about Dataiku’s one central solution to design, deploy, and manage AI and analytics applications to drive business results.

The Product Days virtual event is spread across three days from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. EDT with over 30 sessions and three unique tracks. Themes, notable keynotes, and speakers include:

Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021 - Developing Responsible AI

Achieving a Trustworthy AI Framework - Keynote and panel discussion with Michael Vinelli, Senior Manager, AI Strategy, Omnia AI | Deloitte, and Andrew Muir, National Lead partner for AI and Analytics, Deloitte

Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021 - Operating AI projects at scale with MLOps

Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021 - AI Governance and regulatory compliance

“Dataiku is an invaluable AI tool for organizations looking to elevate their people to the extraordinary, arming them with the ability to make better day-to-day decisions with data,” said Dan Darnell, Senior Director of Product Marketing. “And there’s no better way to showcase this than with real-world use cases and testimonials from our customers and partners who use Dataiku everyday. Dataiku Product Days brings together this impressive list of speakers to talk about how AI has transformed their business, connected teams, and is driving business results.”

Register for Dataiku Product Days here. Register once and attend any of the days.

About Dataiku

Dataiku is the platform for Everyday AI that allows companies to leverage one central solution to design, deploy, and manage AI and analytics applications. Founded in 2013, the company has been the leader in democratizing data and empowering organization-wide collaboration. Today, more than 450 companies worldwide use Dataiku to integrate and streamline their use of data and AI, driving diverse use cases from fraud detection and customer churn prevention to predictive maintenance and supply chain optimization. Stay connected with us on our blog, Twitter (@dataiku), and LinkedIn.







