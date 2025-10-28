Dataiku Unveils AI Factory Accelerator to Fast-Track Trusted Enterprise AI Powered by NVIDIA

New York and Washington, D.C., Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Dataiku, The Universal AI Platform™, is helping enterprises worldwide move AI from prototype to production with the Dataiku AI Factory Accelerator. Powered by NVIDIA, the solution natively integrates directly into Dataiku’s governed platform, which unites human expertise and AI reasoning to power trusted enterprise intelligence at scale. The result: a faster, more trusted path to production-grade generative and agentic AI for companies across industries.

"Enterprises want to move beyond AI experiments to real business impact, but many of them face challenges with complexity, compliance, and scalability," said Phil Coady, Chief Revenue Officer at Dataiku. "The Dataiku AI Factory Accelerator gives them a faster and more trusted path to scale AI responsibly."

As enterprises race to operationalize AI, many face barriers of complexity, compliance, and cost. This collaboration optimizes NVIDIA AI infrastructure, including NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition GPUs and NVIDIA networking, and combines Dataiku's governance and scalability with the latest NVIDIA AI Enterprise software to develop and scale agentic AI workflows in an entirely governed platform. Dataiku AI Factory Accelerator integrates the NVIDIA AI Enterprise software platform, including NVIDIA NIM microservices and NVIDIA CUDA-X Data Science libraries, to speed data science, model development, and inference within Dataiku’s no-code to full-code environment. This integration helps enterprises across sectors operationalize AI more efficiently, with the speed of GPUs and the governance enterprises require.

The Dataiku AI Factory Accelerator provides a unified, high-performance foundation for developing and deploying AI at scale and is designed to serve organizations across industries.

The first deployment of this solution will focus on financial services. Building on the success of the Financial Services Blueprint, the Dataiku AI Factory Accelerator for Financial Services empowers banks, insurers, and asset managers to deliver trusted, production-grade generative and agentic AI for critical use cases such as risk modeling, fraud detection, and customer personalization. This integration marks a major step forward in enabling the financial industry to harness secure, high-performance AI within governed enterprise environments.

Dataiku AI Factory Accelerator is also supported in the NVIDIA AI Factory for Government reference design to speed public sector AI adoption.

“Enterprises and the public sector are seeking to integrate and operationalize AI to deliver insights and boost productivity,” said John Fanelli, vice president, Enterprise Software at NVIDIA. “Built with NVIDIA AI infrastructure and software, Dataiku AI Factory Accelerator helps scale production AI for industries like financial services, as well as the public sector, to support a broad range of workloads across the AI application lifecycle.”



Availability

The Dataiku AI Factory Accelerator will be available to customers in environments that support NVIDIA AI Enterprise software. Together, Dataiku is helping enterprises turn AI innovation into measurable business value — securely, responsibly, and at scale with NVIDIA. Learn more at: www.dataiku.com/partners/nvidia.

About Dataiku

Dataiku is The Universal AI Platform™, uniting human expertise and AI reasoning to power trusted intelligence at scale. Built for the enterprise and designed for trust, it connects and governs every form of reasoning — data-driven, predictive, generative, and human — to deliver explainable, measurable, and scalable AI.

Dataiku is trusted by 1 in 4 of the world’s top companies*, and is backed by investors, including Wellington Management, Battery, CapitalG, ICONIQ, and FirstMark. For more, visit the Dataiku blog, LinkedIn, X, and YouTube.







(*Based on the top 500 of the 2024 Forbes Global 2000 list, excluding China)