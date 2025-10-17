Dataiku Breaks $350M ARR Barrier as Enterprises Accelerate the Move to Trusted AI at Scale

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As enterprises work to operationalize AI with governance and measurable impact, Dataiku, The Universal AI Platform™, today announced it has surpassed $350 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR). The company milestone reflects accelerating global demand for trusted, scalable AI systems.

The company’s momentum underscores a broader shift among enterprises to move beyond experimentation and deploy explainable, governed AI and agents that drive measurable business performance. The Universal AI Platform from Dataiku now powers initiatives at more than 750 organizations worldwide, including one in four of the Forbes Global 2000. Dataiku currently employs over 1,250 people across 13 offices and remote locations worldwide, helping companies move from AI ambition to trusted intelligence at scale.

Strengthening Leadership for the Next Phase of Growth

To lead its next phase of growth, Dataiku has appointed Mark Abramowitz as Chief Marketing Officer, joining from ServiceNow with previous leadership roles at Salesforce. A veteran of scaling global platform businesses, Abramowitz will guide Dataiku’s global brand and demand strategy as the company expands across North America, EMEA, and APAC.

“Every enterprise is racing to figure out AI, but most are building on shifting sand,” said Mark Abramowitz, Dataiku’s new Chief Marketing Officer. “Dataiku gives them solid ground: governance, scale, and a system that unites human expertise with AI reasoning so results are explainable, measurable, and trusted.”

Driving the Shift From AI Hype to Trusted Intelligence

Dataiku’s momentum is fueled by the enterprise shift from experimentation to operationalization and a growing recognition that AI cannot be scaled without trust, governance, and visibility.

The company’s recent “Global AI Confessions Report: Data Leaders Edition,” conducted in collaboration with The Harris Poll, revealed a stark reality:

95% of data leaders admit they can’t fully trace AI decisions end-to-end.

75% worry about trust in agentic AI deployments.

52% have delayed or blocked agent rollouts due to explainability concerns.

The Dataiku platform addresses these challenges head-on, combining traceability, observability, and governance by design. This ensures every model, workflow, and agent is auditable, explainable, and aligned with business goals.

“We’re at an inflection point where AI ambition has to meet measurable performance,” said Florian Douetteau, co-founder and CEO of Dataiku. “The excitement in the market is unlike anything we’ve seen before. Our focus is clear — to help the world’s largest organizations build AI they can trust, govern, and scale with confidence.”

Accelerating Innovation: From Agent Hub to Global Expansion

This milestone follows a year of major innovation and recognition for Dataiku.

The company recently launched Agent Hub, a single and secure collaborative workspace that unites the creation, adoption, and governance of enterprise AI agents. Agent Hub enables organizations to transform fragmented AI experiments into governed, scalable value, giving IT full oversight while empowering teams to safely build and use AI agents across the business.

In 2025, Dataiku was also:

About Dataiku

Dataiku is The Universal AI Platform™, uniting human expertise and AI reasoning to power trusted intelligence at scale. Built for the enterprise and designed for trust, it connects and governs every form of reasoning — data-driven, predictive, generative, and human — to deliver explainable, measurable, and scalable AI.

Dataiku is trusted by 1 in 4 of the world’s top companies, and is backed by investors, including Wellington Management, Battery, CapitalG, ICONIQ, and FirstMark. For more, visit the Dataiku blog, LinkedIn, X, and YouTube.





