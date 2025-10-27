Former Salesforce President Alexandre Dayon Joins Dataiku’s Board of Directors

NEW YORK, NY, Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dataiku, The Universal AI Platform™, today announced the appointment of Alexandre Dayon, former President at Salesforce, to its Board of Directors, where he will serve as Chair of the Compensation Committee. A recognized leader in growing global software businesses, Dayon joins Dataiku at a pivotal moment, as the company is scaling to meet enterprise demand and aiming to redefine a new standard for trusted, production-grade AI. The Dataiku Universal AI Platform unites human expertise and AI reasoning in one governed system designed to power the next generation of enterprise intelligence.

The appointment of Dayon reinforces Dataiku’s focus on helping global enterprises lead with trusted, governed, and measurable AI systems that deliver measurable business impact.

“Alexandre understands how to turn complex technology into trusted business transformation, exactly what is required as enterprises operationalize AI at scale,” said Florian Douetteau, co-founder and CEO of Dataiku. “He’s seen firsthand how to turn an idea into an enduring platform, and his perspective will be critical as we approach our next stage of growth and continue helping the world’s largest organizations make AI a trusted, essential part of how they work.”

Having helped transform Salesforce into one of the world’s top software companies, Dayon is a recognized leader in enterprise technology. Over the course of his 15-year tenure, Salesforce experienced a 20x revenue increase, and as Chief Product Officer, Dayon led the creation of multiple category-defining products. He later served as Chief Strategy Officer and Chairman of the Advisory Board, where he helped shape Salesforce’s global strategic direction, guided its customer success philosophy, and deepened its engagement with C-suite executives worldwide.

Before joining Salesforce, Dayon was CEO and founder at InStranet and prior to that EVP Product and first employee at BusinessObjects, which was acquired by SAP in 2007. Currently, Dayon devotes his time to supporting French and European entrepreneurs, helping the next generation of founders scale globally.

“In the way that Salesforce became the customer success platform, Dataiku is emerging as the agentic success platform,” said Dayon. “Its focus on trust, governance, and scale positions it at the center of how the world’s largest companies are turning AI ambition into measurable results. It’s a rare moment when a company’s technology, purpose, and momentum align — and Dataiku is entering that next stage of global growth to meet the moment.”

Dayon’s appointment follows Dataiku’s recent milestone of surpassing $350 million in annual recurring revenue as of October 17, 2025, underscoring the company’s strong momentum as enterprises shift from AI experimentation to execution. With more than 750 customers worldwide and with one in four of the Forbes Global 2000 now powered by The Universal AI Platform, Dataiku continues to strengthen its board with highly accomplished leaders.

About Dataiku

Dataiku is The Universal AI Platform™, uniting human expertise and AI reasoning to power trusted intelligence at scale. Built for the enterprise and designed for trust, it connects and governs every form of reasoning — data-driven, predictive, generative, and human — to deliver explainable, measurable, and scalable AI.

Dataiku is trusted by 1 in 4 of the world’s top companies*, and is backed by investors, including Wellington Management, Battery, CapitalG, ICONIQ, and FirstMark. For more, visit the Dataiku blog, LinkedIn, X, and YouTube.







(* Based on the top 500 of the 2024 Forbes Global 2000 list, excluding China)