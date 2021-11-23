The RealReal Circular Resource Lab Releases Upcycled ReCollection 02

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The RealReal (Nasdaq: REAL)—the world’s largest online marketplace for authenticated, resale luxury goods—today released ReCollection 02, the first project from its new Circular ReSource Lab that works to create impactful solutions to the fashion waste crisis. The RealReal created its ReCollection upcycling program to put damaged pieces most likely to end up in landfills back in circulation. Recirculating just 1 in 5 existing items would help put fashion on track to achieve the 1.5-degree pathway laid out by the Paris Climate Accord, according to McKinsey .



The RealReal ReCollection 02 features more than 60 one-of-a-kind pieces of women’s ready-to-wear and accessories upcycled from luxury items that could not be worn in their current state, giving them new life and new value. Sourced from The RealReal’s repository of damaged items by brands including Prada, Gucci, Celine and Alexander McQueen (which have no direct affiliation with the collection), ReCollection 02 turns pieces at the highest risk of being landfilled into unique new looks. Long coats were reimagined as skirt sets to remove worn fabric. Luxe cardigans with holes were given new life as blazers with matching bralettes. Trousers were transformed through tying techniques into a minidress to remove staining.

“With ReCollection 02, we wanted to celebrate the return to having fun with fashion again by creating a collection that felt modern and optimistic,” said Samantha McCandless, Senior Vice President of Merchandising at The RealReal. “Taking on the design and creation of an upcycled collection ourselves has given us new insight into the opportunities and challenges with scaling upcycling, all of which will inform our ongoing experimentation with the ReCollection program to increase its impact.”

Using insights from its more than 24 million members, The RealReal incorporated seasonal styles, colors and silhouettes that are in high demand among its shoppers when designing the collection. ReCollection 02 mixes core staples for winter like outerwear and knitwear with party-ready holiday looks including two-piece sets and cocktail dresses. Prices for these one-of-a-kind pieces range from $200 to $680.

The RealReal ReCollection 02 is exclusively available for sale at therealreal.com/recollection02 and in the company’s New York flagship store in Soho. For more information about the work The RealReal does to extend the life of luxury, visit therealreal.com/sustainability .

About The RealReal Inc.

The RealReal is the world’s largest online marketplace for authenticated, resale luxury goods, with more than 24 million members. With a rigorous authentication process overseen by experts, The RealReal provides a safe and reliable platform for consumers to buy and sell their luxury items. We have hundreds of in-house gemologists, horologists and brand authenticators who inspect thousands of items each day. As a sustainable company, we give new life to pieces by thousands of brands across numerous categories—including women's and men's fashion, fine jewelry and watches, art and home—in support of the circular economy. We make selling effortless with free virtual appointments, in-home pickup, drop-off and direct shipping. We do all of the work for consignors, including authenticating, using AI and machine learning to determine optimal pricing, photographing and listing their items, as well as handling shipping and customer service. At our 18 retail locations, including our 15 shoppable stores, customers can sell, meet with our experts and receive free valuations.

